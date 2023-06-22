Fortnite: How to talk to Characters 

Characters (NPCs) have played a vital role in Fortnite since the early days. They make the island feel populated and lived in. However, aside from these two aspects, they often have their own story to tell as well. Some divulge secrets, while others merely banter about past events. Nevertheless, through them, the story of the metaverse is narrated as well.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 3 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked with talking to five Characters (NPCs). Although the challenge is not that hard, finding them on the island can get a bit tricky. For this reason, upon completion of the task, players will earn a whopping 30,000 experience points and be one step closer to completing the Battle Pass.

Step-by-step guide on how to talk to Characters in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Land at a POI/Landmark that has a Character (NPC) and talk to them.

1) Land at a Landmark or POI that has a Character/NPC within the vicinity

Location of all NPCs on the island (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Since not ever Landmark or POI has a Character/NPC, you will have to choose an area that houses them. A good way to find out which Character/NPC can be found where is by referring to the in-game minimap. Usr this to find the exact locations and mark it before jumping off the Battle Bus.

2) Interact with them to complete the task

Interact with an NPC to talk to them (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Although the task mentions the word talk, there is no way as such to have a conversation with a Character (NPC) in-game. Unless it's a scripted event, most of them will only say a line or two before wrapping up the conversation. That said, this is all that you need to do come the task at hand.

There are 20 Characters (NPCs) present on the island in Chapter 4 Season 3. Depending on where you choose to land, it's easy enough to talk to five Characters (NPCs) in a single match and wrap things up. Although it will be a bit risky, the best place to complete this task will be in the jungle biome.

Can you talk to five Characters (NPCs) in the span of a single match?

Locations of NPCs closest to each other in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Yes, it's possible, but you will have to cover a lot of ground. To elaborate, you will have to start by landing at Frenzy Fields and talk to Remedy. Hire her if needed, she can heal you and is decent in combat. Once done, move northward towards Hitches And Ditches Landmark. Aura can be located there. A few meters east of Aura, Innovator Slone can be found at Southern Ruin. North of this Landmark at The Apparatus, Trace can be found.

After talking to him, you can either rotate eastward and exit the jungle biome or push westward deeper into the undergrowth. To the east, Beastmode can be found at Drift Ridge, and to the west, Insight and Riptide can be found at Rumble Ruins. Depending on your level of expertise in combat, choose which route suits you best.

