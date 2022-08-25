Fortnite: How to tame three Wildlife in a single match 

Wildlife was added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 6. Primal season, as it was called, also introduced crafting to loopers. Players were able to use different items found across the map to craft weapons. Sadly, given how complicated it was, using it during a normal match felt unsatisfying.

However, one of the aspects that players enjoyed was the ability to tame wildlife. Players were able to tame animals such as wolves, boars, raptors, and chickens. At the time, rumors began to circulate stating that wildlife would soon be made rideable. However, there was no concrete evidence to support that statement.

Nevertheless, when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 kicked off, the rumors came true. Players were able to tame and ride wildlife into battle. Due to this, one of the week 12 challenges is tasking players with taming three wildlife in a single match. Those who are able to complete this challenge will earn 15,000 XP.

Here's how to become an expert in taming wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

To complete this task, players will have to land at POIs that have wildlife in and around the area. Since a total of three will have to be tamed in a single match, players may have to visit multiple POIs. Here are a few locations to try out:

Shell Or High Water

Unremarkable House

East of Lazy Lagoon

The Joneses

West of Greasy Grove

In and around Rave Cave

To tame wildlife, all players have to do is mount them. This can be done by jumping on top of them in-game. Once mounted, they will act as a mount/companion, until they are despawned. Players can even feed them to extend their lifespan and heal them if they sustain damage.

To complete this challenge quickly, players should find a boar, mount it, and ride it to find another boar. In this manner, players can chain-mount wildlife in quick succession. This will also reduce the risk of being eliminated in-game.

Apart from boars, players can also tame wolves. However, given how aggressive they are and how fast they move, successfully mounting one without taking damage is a difficult task. Players will have to wait till the wolf charges at them to mount and tame them easily.

Things to remember while trying to tame wildlife in Fortnite

There are only two kinds of wild animals that can be tamed in Fortnite, but whenever possible, players should prioritize going for boars. They can be found in abundance and are easier to tame. Unlike wolves who only eat meat to heal, boars can eat mushrooms and vegetables, which are found in large quantities on the map.

Since players can stumble across boars in large numbers, switching out the old one with a new one is a sound strategy. The only downside is their HP pool, which is a mere 120, compared to 250 for the wolf. Nevertheless, they are easier to tame, which makes them the better option for this challenge.

