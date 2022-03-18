Why Crafting needs to return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

When Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 began, fans were amazed by the crafting mechanics. Players were able to craft and improve weapons throughout the duration of the match.

Sadly, by the time Chapter 2 came to an end, crafting was all but abandoned. While the mechanics were not perfect at launch, it had limitless potential and a lot could have been done about it.

HYPEX @HYPEX Chapter 2 Season 6 released exactly 1 year ago. What do you rate this season /10?



IMO crafting was a really good *idea*, good leadup to Season 7's theme, bows were good, but the POIs were BAD, the artists did a good job designing them but those POIs don't belong in Fortnite.. Chapter 2 Season 6 released exactly 1 year ago. What do you rate this season /10?IMO crafting was a really good *idea*, good leadup to Season 7's theme, bows were good, but the POIs were BAD, the artists did a good job designing them but those POIs don't belong in Fortnite.. https://t.co/aMqaIWdFBV

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 just a few days away, it will be a good time to reintroduce crafting to the game. Given that the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven will soon begin, it creates the perfect setting for DIY weapons.

Crafting a better tomorrow in Fortnite Chapter 3

Before talking about why crafting needs to be reintroduced, it's worth exploring what went wrong with it. Taking into account the average Battle Royale player who just wanted to grab a gun and kill opponents, crafting was a waste of time.

Furthermore, since weapons of all rarity and utility items can be found all over the map, the point of crafting is rendered useless in Fortnite. Why collect an 'X' number of materials when it's easier to loot chests? Here's what Reddit user orionbutfluffy had to say:

"In my opinion, crafting different weapons should be about variety and choice of what weapons you want. It really doesn’t help how all throughout this season the only shotgun and AR you’ve been able to craft with mechanical parts is the pump and basic assault rifle. Let us craft any weapon that is currently in the lootpool and give us options instead of the same 3 weapons in every single solo game."

According to a survey on Reddit which had over 3,200 votes, 970 users voted for the 'Crafting takes too much effort' option. While the developers did eventually increase the number of crafting materials per stack, it didn't help all that much.

Probably the strongest deterrent to crafting was the fact that each match lasted no more than 20 minutes. While the duration is sufficient for a Battle Royale, there's not enough time for Fortnite players to gather materials and craft weapons.

With all these factors being taken into consideration, it's easy to see why not everyone enjoyed crafting. However, crafting in Fortnite was fun. It allowed players to play a Battle Royale game however they wanted. Here's what a user by the name of Brzzzn had to say about the same:

"Definitely an interesting mechanic but they need to make some changes. Having to find bad weapons, farming the required materials and then making good weapons is probably what the majority of people don’t like about it."

If Epic Games is able to find a balance between players 'having to and wanting to' craft weapons, the community will surely get on the bandwagon again. Furthermore, with tensions rising on the island, the war season will be perfect for testing out new and improved crafting recipes and mechanics.

Bonus weapons from both the Imagined Order and The Seven can only be obtained via crafting. This would make it worth the effort of having to collect resources. It would also give players an edge in combat.

Given how fast Fortnite players tend to get bored every season, crafting would be a great way to retain traffic. Developers can even introduce a vaulted weapon every week to the game, obtainable only via crafting. This would give the community something to look forward to every week.

