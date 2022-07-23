How to throw different Consumable Pickups in a single Fortnite match

The XP system in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is exceptionally slow, given the unusually long length of the season. Players are struggling to gain enough XP to unlock all the tiers of the Battle Pass as soon as possible.

This worsened after Epic Games announced that its employees would take a break for a couple of weeks. Clearly, there will be a lack of events and challenges in the next few weeks.

However, loopers will continue to get the Weekly Seasonal Quests, starting with the Week 7 Quests released today. Although most quests this week are straightforward, a few involve complicated steps.

One of the most complicated Fortnite Week 7 Seasonal Quests is to throw different Consumable Pickups in a single match. Users must throw three Consumables to complete the quest and earn 15,000 XP.

Unfortunately, the hardest part of this challenge is finding the consumables.

Step-by-step guide to throwing different Consumable Pickups in single match in Fortnite

Besides healing items and shields, the ongoing season has several Consumables that grant them healing and shields. Using these consumables, gamers can easily top up small amounts of health without wasting medkits and Shield Potions.

Moreover, they are also available in larger numbers compared to the other, rarer healing items.

Players must drop three Consumable Pickups to complete the challenge and earn 15,000 XP. This can be done through the following steps:

Head inside one of the buildings in the Greasy Grove POI. Search all the Produce Boxes to look for consumables. Get at least three consumables, like Banana, Apple, Conocunt, etc. Equip the Consumable Pickup and press the aim button on the device. After aiming, press the fire button to throw the Consumable Pickup. Repeat steps 4 and 5 with three different consumables.

There are several Consumables Pickups in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. However, users can find all three produce items in a single location at Greasy Grove, making completing the Week 7 Quest easier.

All Fortnite Week 7 Seasonal Quests in Chapter 3 Season 3

Besides throwing three different Consumable Pickups in a single match, there are eight other quests that loopers can complete for 15,000 XP each.

This means they can earn a total of 135,000 XP by completing all the Week 7 challenges and certainly gain a few levels towards their Battle Pass progress.

Keep the first weapon collected in the inventory until reaching the top 20 gamers. Deal damage to airborne opponents. Destroy 20 structures with a Baller. Perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar. Stop the music at the Rave Cave. Crack opponent's shields. Deal 150 damage with the Shotgun. Deal 150 damage with the Shotgun.

Most of these challenges are extremely easy to complete, and it won't take readers more than a couple of games to finish all of them.

