Fortnite: How to travel distance vertically

Mobility is the name of the game in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Given the layout of the land and numerous biomes that are part of the island's landscape, those with the ability to move about rapidly often come out on top of things. While moving horizontally is something everyone knows how to do, moving vertically rapidly is not as easy.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 5 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked with traveling 500 meters vertically. While the objective is not too difficult, it will be a bit time-consuming unless done correctly. Upon completion of the task, players will be rewarded 20,000 experience points for a job well done.

Step-by-step guide on how to travel distance vertically in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Land in Mega City, and use Ascenders to cover distance vertically.

1) Land on the streets of Mega City and loot up

Try to be the first one to land in Mega City to get the best loot (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite).

To start this Challenge, the first step is to land at Mega City. With the introduction of the Jungle Biome, this POI is now more low-key in nature. However, that does not mean that opponents do not land here. If nothing else, in every match (depending on the format) at least 10 players tend to land here.

Such being the case, it's always a good idea to secure loot and weapons as soon as possible. Stick to the buildings adjacent to the street, they contain plenty of chests and floor loot. Ensure to crouch while moving to keep a low profile. Furthermore, if you want to avoid combat, stay off the street completely until ready to do the challenge.

2) Look for the buildings with Ascenders and use them to cover distance vertically

Ascenders are generally located at the side of buildings (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite).

Once well-equipped and prepared, look for buildings that have Ascenders attached to them. Depending on where in Mega City you are located, you need to make your way top-side before finding an Ascender. Once found, use it to go to the top of the building and take it down back again. Depending on how tall the building is, the Challenge may be completed in just under a minute.

However, be warned, while this method is fast, you will become an easy target for players using long-range weapons such as the Thermal DMR. For this reason, it's best to rotate from one building to another to avoid becoming a sitting duck in the open. Keep in mind that while Mega City is not the only place on the island where this Challenge can be completed, it is the best location in the general sense.

