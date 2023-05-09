Fortnite: How to travel distance in wind tunnels

Wind tunnels were introduced to the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Although these are obscure and unknown to most players, they can be used to traverse considerable distances to rotate out of danger or make a beeline for the Safe Zone. Most professional players use them to cut off the escape route for opponents or get ahead of the competition in some way or the other.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week nine, you will have to travel a distance of 250 meters in wind tunnels. Once the task has been completed, 12,000 experience points will be granted as a reward.

Step-by-step guide on how to travel distance in wind tunnels in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land at Gusty Gorge or Windrush Ravine, secure basic loot, and lastly, enter the wind tunnel and travel a distance of 250 meters. That being said, here's how to go about this task.

1) Land at Gusty Gorge or Windrush Ravine

Here's where to find wind tunnels at Gusty Gorge and Windrush Ravine on the map (Image via Fortnite.GG)

To start this challenge, the first thing that you will want to do is land at either Gusty Gorge or Windrush Ravine. The former is located a short distance south of Brutal Bastion, while the latter is located a short distance east of Frenzy Fields. Since these locations are Landmarks, a bit of manually searching will be required to find them.

To make this task easier, it's recommended that you follow the Syndicate Questline and reach "Syndicate" Challenge for week seven called Pass Through Calibration Rings to Gather Data. You will be able to complete two challenges at one go. However, if you're new to Fortnite and haven't yet reached that far into the storyline quests, then follow this guide to complete it.

2) Secure basic loot and ensure the area is clear

It's always a good idea to secure basic during the early-game phase (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Before entering the wind tunnels, it's always a good idea to secure basic loot and ensure that both hit-points/shield-points are at maximum. There's no telling who or what is waiting on the other side of a wind tunnel. It's better to be prepared for the worst.

3) Enter the wind tunnel and travel a distance of 250 meters

After exiting the wind tunnel, deploy your Glider and land safely (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once ready, look for a strong gust of wind blowing in one direction. Upon stepping or jumping into this gust of wind, you will be sent flying through the wind tunnel. Be Careful while flying as hitting objects in the path will slow you down and may cause you to exit the wind tunnel in extreme circumstances.

Since the distance needed to cover is 250 meters, traversing either of the wind tunnels once should suffice. Once the task has been completed, you'll be rewarded with 12,000 experience points.

