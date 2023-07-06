Fortnite: How to travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching water

Kenjutsu Crossing and Knotty Nets POIs were added to the island at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. They are part of the Japanese biome and are rather low-key locations for the most part. Unless there is a Challenge associated with the POIs, players seldom land here in most matches. However, all that is about to change soon.

As part of the "Purradise Meowscles" Challenge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players will need to travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets. Although this sounds easy, they must do so without touching the water. This task is rather challenging and may take more than one attempt to get right. Upon completion, Battle Pass holders will be rewarded with the Dune Scooper (Style).

Step-by-step guide on how to travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets without touching water in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Land at Kenjutsu Crossing, and then make their way over to Knotty Nets in the span of the same match and without touching water.

1) Land at Kenjutsu Crossing and gear up

Try to be the first to jump off the Battle Bus and land at Kenjutsu Crossing (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step to completing this Challenge is to land at Kenjutsu Crossing. Keep in mind that this area will become a hot-drop zone. That said, it will be wise if you look for weapons and try to lockdown the area. If nothing else, try to collect healing supplies to ensure that will not get eliminated.

2) Look for a vehicle west of the POI and travel northeastward until you reach a Geyser

Avoid using a bike if possible as it will leave you exposed (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once ready, move west of the POI to secure a vehicle. You will need one to move towards Knotty Nets. If opponents have managed to commandeer all vehicles that are located outside Kenjutsu Crossing, you will have to rotate towards the Fallow Fuel Landmark to find another vehicle.

Once in a vehicle, follow the mainroad towards the Mega City and peel off towards the right and get onto the dirt road. Follow it until you reach a Geyser. There are two of them to be found along the dirt road.

3) Use the Geyser to redeploy the Glider and land at Knotty nets

Time your Glider deploy to get maximum air-time (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once ready, use the Geyser to gain air-time and redeploy the Glider to effortlessly make your way across the water body and onto Knotty Nets. Remember that you do not have to glide all the way to the POI. Just make sure that you land on dry-land and not in the water.

Once on the ground, you can simply move on foot towards the POI. Keep in mind that this Challenge has to be completed within the span of a single match. Alternatively players can even use Ziplines to rotate towards Knotty nets from the mainland.

