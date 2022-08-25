Fortnite: How to upgrade a Charged SMG at an Upgrade Bench

The Charged SMG is one of the strangest weapons to have been added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Given how it functions, it's safe to say that it's a hybrid between a Burst AR and a full-auto weapon. Nevertheless, it has become the go-to weapon for close-range combat in-game.

However, not everyone is impressed with it. Since shots have to be charged up to inflict extra damage, crucial seconds are wasted in combat. In this timeframe, opponents can easily deal damage to the player and secure an elimination. That being said, there is a bright side.

Upgrade a Charged SMG at an Upgrade Bench in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 for 15,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

The Common tier of the weapon has a damage output of 252.3 DPS. To ensure maximum efficiency in combat, Epic Games wants players to upgrade their Charged SMG during a match. As a reward, those who manage to complete the task will earn 15,000 XP.

Upgrading the Charged SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players will need two things: a Charged SMG and an Upgrade Bench. While finding the latter is going to be easier, there is an easy trick to use to find both in close proximity to each other.

To start, players need to choose a good location to land. The location in question should contain an Upgrade Bench and multiple chests. The idea is to find a Charged SMG next to an Upgrade Bench to minimize travel time and risk being eliminated. Here are a few ideal locations to land at:

West of Syndicate Shoals

Launchpad

The Perch

Synapse Station

East of Wreck Ravine

Washout Wharf

All of the mentioned locations are relatively safe to drop at during the early-game. Since they are minor POIs on the island, opponents looking to secure eliminations will avoid the area. Once a Charged SMG has been found, players need to upgrade it once to complete the challenge. The upgrade cost will vary depending on the tier of the weapon.

Things to remember while upgrading a Charged SMG using an Upgrade Bench in Fortnite

The most important thing to remember is to not spend too many Gold Bars. For players who prefer not to use the Charged SMG, upgrading the Common tier of the weapon is the most economical option. However, for those who enjoy the mechanics of the weapon in combat, they should upgrade it to Legendary tier.

The last thing to remember is that this challenge is not the number one priority during a match. If players do not find a Charged SMG to upgrade in their drop location, they should try again in the next match. Running from one location to the next in search of the weapon is not a good idea.

If the weapon and the Upgrade Bench can be found on the loot-path, then going for the challenge is viable. Otherwise, players should avoid going out of their way to complete this challenge in the very first match. Considering that more XP can be earned via combat, dying for 15,000 XP is not worth it.

