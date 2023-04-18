Fortnite: How to visit Monoliths

More Monoliths have sprung up in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 and no one seems to know why. It's clear that they will play a part in the storyline, but it's too soon to say what this will be. At the moment, they serve as Landmarks and add to the esthetic value of the landscape. However, Epic Games wants players to take a closer look at them for reasons unknown.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week six, players will have to visit three Monoliths in-game. Although they are not hidden, they can be tricky to spot as they are Landmarks and their names aren't shown on the minimap. Upon visiting all three, the Challenge will be completed and 12,000 experience points will be rewarded.

A step-by-step guide on how to visit Monoliths in Fortnite

Monoliths are located in a separate biome, which makes visiting all three of them in a single match rather difficult. That said, players should try to land close to one set of Monoliths in every match to visit them. This way, the Challenge can be completed in two to three matches at most: That said, here's where to find them:

Marine Monoliths

Rather curious as to who or what built these (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Marine Monoliths are located in the Japanese biome. They were added to Fortnite at the start of Chapter 4 Season 2. They are located a short distance northeast of Kenjutsu Crossing and/or far south of Knotty Nets. Since these POIs witness intense fighting every now and then, landing at them is not a good idea for beginners.

The best way to visit Marine Monoliths hassle-free is to land either at Fallow Fuel and gear-up or hot-drop at the Monoliths directly. However, be warned that doing so may not end well as there is barely any loot to be found in and around the Landmark. Nevertheless, it is possible to rotate swiftly as vehicles spawn next to Marine Monoliths.

Mossy Monoliths

These Monoliths aren't very Mossy (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Mossy Monoliths are located in the Medvidal biome. They were added to Fortnite following the update v24.20 on April 11, 2023. They are located a short distance south of The Citadel. They can be found at the far end of the bridge leading away from the POI.

The best way to visit Mossy Monoliths hassle-free is to land at the Landmark known as Western Watch. After looting the area and gearing-up, proceed east across the waterbody to reach Mossy Monoliths. Given that The Citadel is somewhat a hot-drop location, players should be cautious while advancing.

Mountain Monoliths

It's a wonder how the ice is able to sustain the weight of these Monoliths (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Mountain Monoliths are located in the Ice/Snow biome. They too were added to Fortnite following the update v24.20. They are located a short distance east of the Solitary Shrine Landmark, atop the frozen waterbody.

The best way to visit Mountain Monoliths is by landing at Solitary Shrine and gearing up before proceeding east. Alternatively, players can also land in Cold Cavern to find loot and rotate around the Landmark to reach Mountain Monoliths. While landing directly at the location seems like a good idea, due to the lack of cover, it's ill advised to do this.

