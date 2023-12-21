Fortnite Icy Grappler vaulted due to speed glitch, Grappler unvaulted

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1's ever-evolving landscape, Winterfest 2023 brought back the Icy Grappler, a special item that provides an exhilarating speed boost. However, it turns out that the joy of zipping across the map was shorter than players expected as the speed glitch prompted Epic Games to vault the Icy Grappler, making way for the return of the classic Grappler.

With Winterfest 2023, Fortnite's annual festive event for Christmas, Epic Games brought back the Icy Grappler, a special version of the Grappler that comes with a twist of giving players icy feet upon use. This allows them to slide on the ground. While the slide provided a substantial speed boost, it also slightly compromised control of the in-game character, creating an entertaining dynamic for traversing the map.

Icy Grappler's vaulting brings with it the return of the classic Fortnite Grappler

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

With players embracing the return of the Icy Grappler, they discovered an exploit that allowed them to go beyond the game's normal speed limits. After deploying the Icy Grappler and gaining icy feet, engaging in a sprint allowed them to achieve faster speeds than usual. This unexpected speed glitch disrupted the game's balance, prompting the developers to take action.

In response to the speed exploit associated with the returning Icy Grappler, Epic Games decided to vault the item. The process of vaulting an item involves removing it from the game to maintain balance, address issues, or respond to unintended consequences of its usage.

With the Icy Grappler in the vault, Epic Games opted to bring back the original Grappler in its place. The Grappler is a fan-favorite item known for its versatility in engaging enemies and traversing terrain. It is now back to provide a more balanced option in place of the Icy Grappler.

Expand Tweet

The Fortnite community is known for its adaptability to in-game changes, and this is one of the various instances of items being vaulted and unvaulted throughout the game's history. While the Icy Grappler's speed glitch provided players with moments of amusement during Winterfest 2023, Epic Games' decision to vault the Icy Grappler showcases their commitment to maintaining a balanced gameplay.

Fortnite's dynamic and ever-changing nature often leads to the introduction, modification, and removal of in-game items. The brief return of the Icy Grappler and its subsequent removal reflects the need for continuous balance and refinement in the game. As players adapt to the return of the classic Grappler, they eagerly anticipate the next twists in Chapter 5 Season 1.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!