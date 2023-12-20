Fortnite player breaks the speed barrier in-game: How to do it

Fortnite fans are buzzing with excitement after a player with the Reddit username u/Drowsy_Deer recently showcased a groundbreaking speed exploit involving the newly unvaulted Icy Grappler. With Winterfest 2023 in full swing in Chapter 5 Season 1, the return of the Icy Grappler mixed with the in-game mechanics has unintentionally introduced a thrilling way to break the speed barrier in the game.

In a captivating clip posted by u/Drowsy_Deer, the potential of the Icy Grappler for enhancing player speed takes center stage. The clip showcases how you can use this winter-themed item to achieve remarkable speeds, opening up new avenues for strategic and traversal gameplay.

How to execute the Icy Grappler speed boost in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Step 1: Obtain the Icy Grappler

Before attempting the speed boost in Fortnite, you obviously need to have the Icy Grappler in your inventory.

A special addition to the loot pool for Winterfest 2023, the Icy Grappler can be found in multiple different locations, especially in POIs (Points of Interest) located in the Snowy regions of the map.

Step 2: Execute the speed boost

Upon using the Grappler, your character will gain icy feet, leading to the effect of sliding. While the icy feet may compromise some control of your in-game character, it sets the stage for an unprecedented speed boost.

Following the activation of the sprint with the Icy Grappler, go into a sprint. The combination of sprinting and sliding with the Icy Feet right at the moment of impact with the ground results in a significant boost in speed, allowing you to outpace opponents and the storm.

Advantages of the Icy Grappler speed boost and possible nerf

By using the Icy Grappler speed exploit, you gain the ability to traverse the map at a much more accelerated pace. This can be beneficial for evading threats in tricky situations and also outrunning the storm when it's closing in, especially with the storm and movement changes in Fortnite Chapter 5.

The Icy Grappler adds a dynamic element to the gameplay in Chapter 5, encouraging you to uncover surprise gameplay dynamics and experiment with unique strategies.

Additionally, sliding when having Icy Feet can add to the speed boost, proving there are layers to the use of this newfound trick. It's important to note the Icy Grappler has infinite uses, so you have a lot of room to experiment.

As news of this speed boost trick with the Icy Grappler spreads, it calls for speculation regarding the likelihood of Epic Games potentially addressing and nerfing the Icy Grappler. Fortnite is a game that has always strived for fair gameplay and balance, and unintended slips like this can prompt adjustments to the Icy Grappler in the coming updates.

