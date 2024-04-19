Fortnite Infinite Gun Game 2.0: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Gun Game has established itself as one of the most popular game modes in shooter games, and Fortnite is not immune to its impact. Since the introduction of Creative 2.0 and the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, players have been looking for maps that let them relive memories of the classic Call of Duty game mode.

Despite the availability of several exceptional Gun Game maps, Infinite Gun Game 2.0 truly lives up to its name and brings endless fun. Created by Fortnite Creator davidpkami, it lets players engage in a classic Gun Game match without any time limit.

This article will show how you can find the Infinite Gun Game 2.0 map and make your way through the vast arsenal of weapons the map offers.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Infinite Gun Game 2.0 map

UEFN map code

Since the Infinite Gun Game 2.0 map has maintained a consistent player base, spotting among the other Creative maps on the Discover menu should be relatively easy. However, if you can't find the map or just want to skip the hassle, make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Infinite Gun Game 2.0 map—3289-1022-6941. After entering it, hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Infinite Gun Game 2.0 map, and you can now prepare to get into a public lobby.

How to play

You get to use a variety of weapons on the map (Image via Epic Games || Axvezer Creative on YouTube)

Once you load into a match on the Infinite Gun Game 2.0 map, you will spawn in a random location within the map and your goal is to progress through the guns by eliminating enemies. However, the Infinite Gun Game 2.0 map allows players to engage in an endless loop of weapon action and over 550 weapons they can use. Additionally, the map features 12 different arenas players can fight each other in and even has random events during the rounds.

Much like many other UEFN experiences the Infinite Gun Game 2.0 map allows you to gain a lot of XP for the Battle Pass and progress through the tiers while engaging in endless fun with a vast arsenal of weapons.

