Fortnite item shop today (September 15th): Deep Sea Dominator and Destroyer, Axiom, Psion, and more

At the start of Fortnite Season 8, a lot of weapons were vaulted and unvaulted as is custom. It would seem that the item shop is keeping up with the trend by adding a new section called "Vaulted a year or more".
This section features cosmetics that have not seen the light of day for over a year, and generally features "OG" cosmetics, from the first chapter of the game.
Fortnite item shop today (September 15th):Vaulted a year or more
1) Psion and Axiom
The Psion and Axiom Fortnite skin have made their way back to the item shop after 831 and 807 days respectively. The items can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks each and come with their own Back Bling.
Although the skins have never really been popular, some players do love them. In addition to the skins, a Glider (Disruptor) and Harvesting Tool (Psionic Edge) can also be purchased for 800 V-Bucks each.
2) Backbone
The Fortnite Backbone skin is one of the most "OG" cosmetics that has been added to the item shop today. The skin was last seen 931 days ago. Players can purchase the skin for 1,200 V-Bucks. In addition to the skin, the Harvesting Tool (Throttle) and Glider (Blaze) can also be purchased for 800 V-Bucks each.
3) Deep Sea Dominator and Deep Sea Destroyer
Two of the most highly sought after "OG" cosmetics, the Fortnite Deep Sea Dominator and Deep Sea Destroyer skins are finally back in the item shop, after being vaulted for 822 and 769 days respectively.
These two skins are some of the most unique cosmetics that the developers have ever created for the game and can now be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks each. Each skin comes with its Back Bling as well.
In addition to the skins, a Glider (Nautilus) and Harvesting tool (Krakenaxe) can also be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks and 500 V-Bucks respectively.
4) Hyperion and Dazzle
Out of all the "OG" cosmetics that have been added to the "vaulted a year or more" item shop section, the Hyperion and Dazzle outfits are by far some of the oldest cosmetics in-game. They were first added to the game during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2.
The Fortnite Hyperion and Dazzle skins were last seen 960 and 694 days ago. They can currently be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks each, and an additional Glider (Hyper) can also be purchased for 500 V-Bucks. Sadly, none of these skins come with a Back Bling.