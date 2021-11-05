Fortnite Jinx skin artwork may have teased return of Aerial Assault Trooper skin

The Fortnite Jinx skin has already arrived in the Item Shop. Gamers have wasted absolutely no time jumping into the game to get the exclusive cosmetics on the first go.

While they are focused on the Fortnite Jinx skin and the associated rewards, Epic Games has already revealed important information. The Aerial Assault Trooper skin, considered one of the rarest in-game, might soon arrive.

The news is too good to be true, though it is just speculation.

Fortnite Jinx skin: Loading screen teases Aerial Assault Trooper

Epic has recently released a collaboration event between Fortnite and League of Legends. The collaboration is to commemorate the release of a new animated series called Arcane from Riot Games.

The developers are famous for their collaboration events with some of the most popular names in the world. These events are well-loved in the community as they release exclusive cosmetics and other in-game rewards.

The recent collaboration event also falls under the same category. Apart from cosmetics and other items, loopers also have the opportunity to own two loading screens, namely Katchooo! and Wrecking Havoc.

The latter has Jinx geared up for battle, breaking a wall and entering an area in full force. However, players will notice two well-known figurines in the background, and one of them seemingly belongs to the Aerial Assault Trooper.

After the image was released, speculation started, and it took no time to go viral in the community. Apparently, users believe Epic will bring back the Aerial Assault Trooper skin to the Item Shop anytime soon.

The news is yet to be confirmed by the publisher, so fans will have to wait patiently and see how things proceed.

Meanwhile, gamers can get the Fortnite Jinx skin and the other items that are available. They will get the Arcane Jinx outfit, Jinx's Dream Monkey back bling, and the Pow Pow Crusher pickaxe.

Players can also purchase the Fortnite Jinx bundle that consists of the Jinxed Spray and the two loading screens, along with the items mentioned above.

