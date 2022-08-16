Fortnite just made secret change to Impulse Grenades in Chapter 3

Impulse Grenades have been in Fortnite since Chapter 1 Season 2. When used, this utility item propels players up into the air, allowing them to make a quick getaway.

It can also be used offensively to knock back opponents and vehicles. Owing to how dynamic the item is, it's always handy to have a few in the inventory.

After the v21.30 update, this utility item was unvaulted and added back to the loot pool. Users have found ways to use it in unison with Crash Pads to get extra air time and annoy opponents.

While this strategy is sound, the item is being spammed in combat. To counter this, Epic Games implemented a minor but useful secret change.

Impulse Grenades get impulsive change in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Although the Impulse Grenade is not as powerful as the Shockwave Grenade, being able to spam the item in combat can get annoying. While vaulting would solve the issue, that's not practical, so Epic decided to nerf it secretly.

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like Impulse Grenades are staying for the rest of the season but with a lowered spawn chance, but the UFOs have been vaulted! Looks like Impulse Grenades are staying for the rest of the season but with a lowered spawn chance, but the UFOs have been vaulted! https://t.co/89oUSUK0MB

Rather than reducing the AOE or knock-back range, the developers chose a different route and decided to reduce the spawn rate of the item. Loopers will have to use it more sparingly in combat, as finding a stack is now more challenging.

Here are the new spawn rates for the item:

Floor Loot: (30% decrease) - 0.4

Chests: (25% decrease) - 0.35

Supply Drops: (20% decrease) - 0.3

Although the spawn-rate reduction is minimal, it will change how the item is used in-game. With it becoming harder to find, gamers are more likely to use it for mobility only.

With some adjustments to the playstyles, they will figure out how to use the item wisely.

Will Impulse Grenade carry over to Chapter 3 Season 4?

Given that the item is often vaulted after just one season, it will likely be vaulted once Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 ends. However, with mobility items coming to the forefront of strategy each season, vaulting the Impulse Grenade may not be the best idea.

Since the Grapple Glove will be vaulted next season due to the Indiana Jones crossover ending, the Impulse Grenade could play a massive role in mobility. Perhaps considering this, the developers may keep them in the loot pool.

With spawn rates already reduced, the item is now more or less balanced.

That said, it's left to be seen what Epic has in mind for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. With alien flora covering the island, they may introduce a new mobility item similar to Alien Nanites from Chapter 2 Season 7.

On the flip side, the Flying Nimbus Mythic can also replace the Impulse Grenade as a mobility item in Fortnite. However, with it being unique to the Dragon Ball Super collaboration, it may be vaulted once the season ends.

Fans must be patient and see what next season's loot pool has in store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer