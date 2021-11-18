Fortnite Kakashi NPC secret dialogue with Batman has players confused

Naruto has finally arrived in Fortnite after a long wait. Fortunately, the anime collaboration is not just limited to cosmetics, but the characters are also here to take part in the Chapter 2 Season 8 storyline.

Naruto characters in Fortnite are also NPCs on the map, and they certainly have some interesting dialogues. However, some of the anime NPCs also have secret dialogues when approached by specific characters. One such dialogue comes when players interact with Kakashi using the Batman skin.

Kakashi mentions the legend of the Bat Clan when talking to Batman. The dialogue is certainly interesting and has a lot of fans curious about what Kakashi's dialogue in Fortnite means.

Batman Ninja movie referenced by Kakashi NPC in Fortnite

DC Comics came out with the Batman Ninja animated movie in 2018, but many fans still argue whether the movie qualifies as an anime or not. However, it certainly seems to be enough to earn the respect of Kakashi, a character from one of the most popular anime around the world.

"The Bat Clan! I thought it was a legend!"

If players visit Kakashi from Naruto in Fortnite, they will get his usual dialogue set. However, given that Epic Games is currently collaborating with Batman on an exclusive "Fortnite x Batman" comic, the developers thought it best to include a secret dialogue for the masked vigilante.

Fans quickly picked up on the Batman Ninja movie reference made by Kakashi in Fortnite. This started a whole new discussion about the collaboration and how many fans loved the Easter egg that Epic Games included.

Kakashi seems to be the fan-favorite skin from Fortnite Naruto collab

Several players seem to think that the Kakashi Fortnite skin is much better than its Naruto counterparts. Epic Games' effort on the art design of Kakashi has certainly made him one of the most realistic skins of the collaboration. In fact, Kakashi seems to be even more popular than Naruto himself.

Clearly, the little Easter egg with Batman comes as a cherry on top. There might be even more Easter eggs as part of this collaboration, which is now up to the fans to figure out.

