Fortnite leak shows drivable Battle Bus likely to arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2

Of all the mysteries in Fortnite, none are more enigmatic than the identity of the Battle Bus driver. Ever since the Battle Royale mode came into being, a nameless, faceless entity has been faring Loopers from the waiting area to the main island.

While the identity is likely never to be revealed, Loopers may soon be able to fill in for the driver and play the part of a ferryman. According to prominent leaker HYPEX, a driveable Battle Bus with turrets will be added to the game in Chapter 3 Season 2.

HYPEX @HYPEX (thanks Tabor also teased a driveable Battle Bus with turrets for Seaso 2. And Epic was working on a black Battle Bus with red lights back in Season 7.. IO Battle Bus?(thanks @gameshed_ for pointing this out) Tabor also teased a driveable Battle Bus with turrets for Seaso 2. And Epic was working on a black Battle Bus with red lights back in Season 7.. IO Battle Bus? 👀 (thanks @gameshed_ for pointing this out) https://t.co/DsDRBJ0mEz

Although details are a little scarce, this is not the first time that a vehicle with turrets has been said to be in development. Earlier in Chapter 3 Season 1, leaks surfaced regarding an armed vehicle or mod for the same.

While it was taken for granted that it would be a car, it turns out that Loopers are getting a Battle Bus. However, players shouldn't celebrate just yet as the faction to whom the bus belongs is far from friendly.

The Imagined Order is about to take to the sky in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It's unclear what exactly is going to happen, but if the leaks turn out to be true, the Imagined Order is going to have an armed Battle Bus present on the island. Loopers may be able to drive it and use the turret(s) to shoot at opponents during matches.

Given its sheer size, the HP pool will be massive and the vehicle itself will likely have the same speed as a Mudflap. However, on the flipside of things, it may be part of a special event that will take place during the upcoming 'War'.

The Battle Bus may only be used to carry players from the starting area to the main island or event area. Nevertheless, speculation aside, fans are already excited to see this new iteration of the Battle Bus in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Here's what a few of them had to say.

big john @gameshed_ @HYPEX i'm about to go tokyo drifting across the entire island in a bloody battle bus @HYPEX i'm about to go tokyo drifting across the entire island in a bloody battle bus

It's unknown how this new drivable vehicle will work, yet fans think it will be the best vehicle in-game.

Diamond @DiamondBoots35 @HYPEX @gameshed_ Maybe we get an event at the start of the season like in chapter 2 season 6 @HYPEX @gameshed_ Maybe we get an event at the start of the season like in chapter 2 season 6

What other vehicles are coming to the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Aside from the driveable Battle Bus, a new variant of the Choppa may be added in as well. Given that it was showcased during the Naomi Osaka collaboration trailer, it's likely ready for use.

A brand new armored vehicle, a tank, is also set to be featured in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Unfortunately, it's unknown if the tank will have any weapons or merely be used for mobility.

