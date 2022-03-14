Helicopters to soon return in Fortnite, shows new leak

Fortnite has a vivid history of adding vehicles to the game. A dozen or so have been added throughout the game's timeline. However, when it comes to high mobility (in the literal sense), the X-4 Stormwing and Coppa have no equal.

While there were rumors of these vehicles returning during Chapter 3 Season 1, nothing came of it. However, according to prominent leaker ShiinaBR, Choppa may be added back to the game soon - and there's some evidence to support the statement.

Grab up to 4 other squadmates and take on enemy teams with this new vehicle Get in the Choppa!Grab up to 4 other squadmates and take on enemy teams with this new vehicle Get in the Choppa! Grab up to 4 other squadmates and take on enemy teams with this new vehicle 🚁 https://t.co/IlHY3tcqKU

The Fortnite Choppa gets a makeover

A few days ago, when Epic Games showcased the trailer for Naomi Osaka's skin, an unknown version of the Choppa featured in it. Compared to the "OG" model, which had a combination of orange and black colors, this one has black and red. Here's a picture for reference:

Aside from color, there are other minor differences in the design. Compared to "OG" Choppa, the new version looks a bit sleeker. Perhaps it's a variant of the vehicle belonging to the Imagined Order.

With the upcoming war on the island, it would make sense for them to have high-mobility vehicles at hand. This leaves readers with the question of - "When will Choppa be added back to Fortnite?"

When can loopers expect the Choppa in Fortnite, and will it function differently than before?

Since the files have been updated, Choppa will be returning to the game. Although a timeline is not in place, based on speculation, the vehicle may be added at the start of the new season or midway through the season.

It all depends on how the storyline plays out and at what pace the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven escalates. Unfortunately, much like the "OG" design of the vehicle, players shouldn't expect it to come equipped with weapons.

Choppa is primarily a mobility tool but can function as a gun platform. Players will be able to position themselves on the sides of the vehicle and fire at opponents below. However, without much protection, the chances of being counter-attacked are high.

To stay clear of being shot at, or worse yet, harpooned out of Choppa, players should stick to using the vehicle for high mobility only. However, it wouldn't hurt to fire a few rounds from above on unsuspecting opponents below.

