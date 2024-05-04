Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming lobby UI update

Fortnite leaks have always been able to give players somewhat of a clear look at what they can expect in future updates for the game, with the leaks ranging from in-game mechanics to simple aesthetic changes. Now, fresh rumors have teased one of the most contentious aspects of the game receiving yet another makeover: the Fortnite UI.

Recent Fortnite leaks have showcased a potential new UI layout coming to the game. The leak, provided by veteran leaker HYPEX, features the lobby background from the newly launched Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration with different designs for the nameplate and the player icons in the lobby.

Fortnite leaks showcase a new Lobby UI design coming to the game

The current in-game lobby for the Star Wars collaboration (Image via Epic Games)

The new Lobby UI seems to emphasize players' identities more than ever before. The current design features the usual player name and banner over the in-game avatars. This allows for easy access to your in-game identity while also utilizing one of the lesser-known cosmetics in the game, Banner Icons.

That said, with the leaked Lobby UI layout, Epic Games seems to be going for a more in-your-face approach to player identity. The leaked UI features a more boxy and detailed design when it comes to how the UI showcases player details, with the new UI seemingly displaying the player's primary name, the platform they play on, their current activity status, and their in-game name.

The new design seems to be a far cry from the more minimalistic design that Fortnite's Lobby UI has gained prominence for. If the leaks are true, it is likely that a potential change in the Lobby UI will affect the game across the board. This means that the LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival will also receive this new Lobby UI design.

The current lobby for the LEGO game mode, while featuring a different lobby background for the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, is largely similar to the normal Battle Royale lobby, with the banner icon and player name over the LEGO minifigures standing in the lobby. If the new Fortnite leaks do turn out to be true, the blocky Lobby of the LEGO game mode is likely to get a more detailed redesign.

The current LEGO Fortnite lobby UI (Image via Epic Games)

Nevertheless, it is important to remember that the Lobby UI is still based on Fortnite leaks, and nothing is confirmed Epic Games says so. Players will definitely be on the lookout for the new changes and if they potentially lead to other Fortnite Locker UI changes that the community has been yearning for.

