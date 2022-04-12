Fortnite leaks showcase new Lottery Vending Machine in development

Fortnite gives players the freedom to play the game as they see fit. This eventually gave rise to the creation of Vending Machines in Chapter 1 Season 3. When they first appeared, players could buy items in exchange for materials. However, following the initial rework, this prerequisite was dropped so players could obtain an item for free.

Towards the end of Chapter 2, a second rework came into effect, following which players had to use gold bars to buy items. While this made a lot of sense in the grand scheme of things, it became a costly affair. Thankfully, Loopers would luck out and find a malfunctioning Vending Machine every now and then.

Unlike the run of the mill Vending Machines, these would reward players with powerful items, sometimes even those that were vaulted. In certain situations, these weapons give players a fantastic edge in combat. Unfortunately, the chances of finding these malfunctioning machines were rather slim. But all that is about to change soon.

Lottery Vending Machines might be a game-changer in Fortnite Chapter 3

Currently, there are two types of Vending Machines in Fortnite, namely, Mending Machines and Weapon-O-Matic. As the names suggest, one provides healing supplies in exchange for gold, while the other provides weapons. Together, these two Vending Machines have helped Loopers overcome countless situations.

However, given how Epic Games likes to add more dynamics to the game, a third type of Vending Machine called 'Lottery' is currently in development. According to prominent leaker iFireMonkey, this new kind of device is a duplicate of the Malfunctioning Vending Machine with few differences.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey In v20.10 Epic Games begun working on a new Vending Machine called the "Lottery Vending Machine"



As of right now it's just a duplicate of the Malfunctioning Vending Machine however it has the following strings:



- Test Your Luck

They will have a set function that players can use in exchange for gold bars. At the moment, the number of gold bars needed is 100. Once used, the Lottery Vending Machine will reward the player with an item of random rarity. It's currently unclear what kind of item this may be.

It remains to be seen how useful this device will turn out to be in real situations. Furthermore, since the word 'lottery' is involved, it's anyone's guess what players will receive for the 100 gold bars. It could be an amazing vaulted weapon, or perhaps even bandages.

Gambling in Fortnite Chapter 3?

While Lottery Vending Machines will add more dynamics to the game, they'll also invariably add in gambling as well. Since it's unknown what rewards a player will get in exchange for gold bars, it can't be termed as anything else.

However, since the currency being used in Fortnite is free to obtain, there's a legal loophole at play here. Furthermore, it's not a pay-to-win feature either. Since it's completely up to the player to decide if they want to spend 100 gold bars or not, the upcoming Lottery Vending Machine passes the PG-13 test.

Andrew @DrDisisBack1 @kapp_cap @iFireMonkey But with free money if you end up playing the game/completing challenges @kapp_cap @iFireMonkey But with free money if you end up playing the game/completing challenges

However, many Loopers will undoubtedly be raising their voices about this feature when it goes live. While it can be argued that it's just a variant of a Malfunctioning Vending Machine, the word 'lottery' will be taken to heart by some.

