Fortnite is letting players unlock Frozen Peely early, here is how

After being leaked earlier this week, Fortnite developer Epic Games has changed the unlock date for the Winterfest 2021 reward item Frozen Peely outfit to today.

Fans might have heard a lot about this skin, as it was available before its release date thanks to a sketchy method using a Discord server. However, players don't need to do that anymore as the developers have released it themselves, so here's how you can obtain this outfit.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic just set Frozen Peely to be unlockable TODAY (or right now if you have a present). His present was previously set to unfreeze 12 days after Winterfest starts (on the 28th) but it looks like they changed it to today! Epic just set Frozen Peely to be unlockable TODAY (or right now if you have a present). His present was previously set to unfreeze 12 days after Winterfest starts (on the 28th) but it looks like they changed it to today! https://t.co/dFA6VG2Rqz

How to get the Frozen Peely outfit during Winterfest 2021 in Fortnite?

The Polar Peely outfit, more commonly known as the Frozen Peely in Fortnite, recently became a major talking point in the game's massive community during the holiday-themed event Winterfest 2021.

Fans were pretty excited to see the developer add a new variant of the popular character as a free reward in the event, and it was supposed to be one of the marquee items of Winterfest 2021.

HYPEX @HYPEX Polar Peely's present will fully unmelt on the 28th and that's most likely when it'll become claimable. And for Krisabelle you'd have to claim all 6 presents around her's Polar Peely's present will fully unmelt on the 28th and that's most likely when it'll become claimable. And for Krisabelle you'd have to claim all 6 presents around her's https://t.co/s9MdLj1gZh

The item was originally supposed to drop on the 12th day of Winterfest, which is December 28. However, many players were able to redeem it a few days sooner, using a leaked method which involved using the AK47 Discord server.

For the past week, players have used this Discord server to obtain the leaked item as it exploited a flaw in Fortnite's coding. While this allowed players to redeem Frozen Peely sooner, they were possibly at risk of receiving a ban from Epic Games.

Since many players already have this skin using this method, it made sense for Epic Games to let fans unlock the item today.

To earn this outfit, players will have to visit Crackshot's Cabin, where they can select the Frozen Peely on the left side.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fornite players will no doubt be stoked to see the game bear gifts on Christmas day thanks to the preponement of the outfit's unlock date. While many already have the skin, players who haven't redeemed it can now get it in the game without having to worry about getting banned by Epic Games.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee