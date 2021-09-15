Fortnite Lockie's Lighthouse location: Where to find bottles of Ruby Red in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 introduced loopers to the Toona Fish skin as part of the Battle Pass. The skin is highly customizable, and one of the primary ways in which players can modify the skin is by altering its color scheme. To do so, players need to get hold of items like Rainbow Ink and a number of color jars that are spread across multiple locations on Fortnite Island.

One of the most sought-after colors for the customization of the Toona Fish skin is Ruby Red. The bottles of Ruby Red are located in a somewhat unknown place. Here's a look at every location that players can find a bottle of Ruby Red in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Where to find bottles of Ruby Red in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Players can find all the bottles of Ruby Red at Lockie's Lighthouse. Lockie's Lighthouse is located in the northwestern corner of the map, and is fairly easy to spot. It is located to the northwest of Stealthy Stronghold and Pleasant Park.

Lockie's Lighthouse in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite Wiki - Fandom)

Once players have located and reached Lockie's Lighthouse, finding and collecting the bottles of Ruby red should not pose a significant challenge. The locations of all three bottles are revealed below:

The first bottle can be obtained from the room at the top of the lighthouse. The second bottle is located at the stairs of the lighthouse and can be spotted at the same height as the second window. The final bottle can be obtained outside the front door at the foot of Lockie's Lighthouse.

This video by Perfect Score shows exactly how players can get access to all three bottles of Ruby Red for the Toona Fish skin in Fortnite.

Ruby Red is one of the 21 color variants available to customize the Toona Fish skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Now that players know exactly where to look for the three bottles of Ruby Red, their task is much easier.

