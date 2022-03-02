Fortnite may have been unfair to some players in the skins department

When players talk about Fortnite, two things come to mind - the unique building mechanics and the plethora of cosmetics in-game. This includes back blings, weapon wraps, and, of course, skins.

As of March 2022, there are roughly 1,300 skins in-game. Compared to many other Battle Royale games, this number is massive. However, it seems that Epic Games is not kind to all of its creations.

Aura's new style highlights inequality among skins in Fortnite

Following the 19.40 update in Fortnite, the trendy Aura skin received her third style in-game. While many community members welcomed the additional variant with open arms, a few were not as excited.

#FortniteLeaks

#fortnite You can receive aura new style when you login first time after update

According to many players, Aura getting the third style was unfair given her low cost of 800 V-Bucks. To further put it into perspective, Chomp Sr., a skin that costs 2,000 V-Bucks, only has one style to choose from.

While it can be argued that the skin costs 2,000 V-Bucks because it's a Legendary tier, in the grand scheme of things, it makes no difference in-game. The fact remains that Aura, an Uncommon tier skin, has got more styles despite the low cost.

Owing to these facts, many wonder how the developers can justify the decision. Although her popularity is a decisive factor, it still feels rather unfair. However, given their TOS, Epic Games has every right to add styles or make changes as they see fit.

Although nothing can be done to address this issue, hopefully, the developers will pay kinder attention to other skins. While this disparity can be rectified by adding two styles to every skin in-game, the task is unfeasible. Here's what a few community members had to say regarding the matter:

Henry @HenryD06_ @MBJDRAWS Chomp absolutely needs some love i remember we saw a edit style in the Loki Trailer and it was all grey, Anyways yes so many skins are not worth in *ANYMORE* back in the day we tought these skins were sick, No legendary or epic should have 1 style in my opinion they should have 3 @MBJDRAWS Chomp absolutely needs some love i remember we saw a edit style in the Loki Trailer and it was all grey, Anyways yes so many skins are not worth in *ANYMORE* back in the day we tought these skins were sick, No legendary or epic should have 1 style in my opinion they should have 3

Knusperfrosch (Schwanenwald) @schwanenwald @MBJDRAWS Legendary tier skin Omega: "You think *you* have problems? I don't even have a backbling!" @MBJDRAWS Legendary tier skin Omega: "You think *you* have problems? I don't even have a backbling!"

I don't like collabs @nothappyepic @MBJDRAWS Literally any skin getting a style when you know the skin is already popular enough to sell. It never blows my mind how dumb epic is sometimes. @MBJDRAWS Literally any skin getting a style when you know the skin is already popular enough to sell. It never blows my mind how dumb epic is sometimes.

Why is the Aura skin so popular even in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Ever since the skin’s introduction to the game in Chapter 1 Season 8, fans have not been able to get over her. The cosmetic grew in popularity and received its first additional style in Chapter 2 Season 2.

This only helped fuel the hype further. To put it into perspective, the Aura skin has been in the item shop a total of 32 times. But to understand why it is popular, readers need to understand the fad behind sleek and minimalist skins.

Aura is one of those skins that gives players a slight competitive edge. Although hitboxes in Fortnite are all the same, visibility differences are present even for the bulkiest of skins. The larger the skin, the easier it is to spot.

Aura's small design factor allows players to remain well hidden behind builds or while crouching. This comes into use during stealth play or moving about sneakily.

