Fortnite method gives infinite sprint stamina (& how to do it)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 brought various new additions to the island. This includes the addition of new heavy combat vehicles such as Tanks, Armored Battle Bus, and modded vehicles using Cow Catchers.

Epic introduced new game modes that caused a revolutionary change amongst the player base. New mechanics were also added to Fortnite, giving players more mobility while on the ground.

One of these mechanics was Tactical Sprint. It was added to Chapter 3 Season 2, where players have to first activate it by placing it in a keybind and have the option to either turn it off or on toggle. While the sprint requires stamina to perform, GKI found a method to infinitely sprint.

Fortnite Youtuber finds a method to Tactical Sprint infinitely

Popular YouTuber GKI recently posted a video regarding a game-breaking method for the latest season. This method includes loopers to gain access to use Tactical Sprint for an unprecedented amount of time.

This method has not yet been patched by Fortnite and is active within a fraction of the community. It is considered broken as the Tactical Sprint provides a lot of running speed that helps loopers travel faster.

The video clearly explains step by step where and how to unlock the game-breaking feat. A downside to this method concerns controllers and console players.

They cannot access this method as it is only shown to function with PC players. Some players have switched to keyboard and mouse to test this trick and are shocked due to its functionality.

Settings for Infinite Sprinting (Image Via GKI)

GKI first depicts how the method looks in a player's pov. He then proceeds by giving a detailed step-to-step guide on how to activate this glitch. Note that this can only be done by PC Fortnite players.

The looper first needs to access the settings menu for the game in the settings options. This should then be followed up by pressing the Game settings icon at the top of the screen.

GKI shows a side by side comparison of using sprint by default and his method (Image via GKI)

After this, the toggle sprint, which is usually kept on by many loopers, needs to be turned off. Now loopers need to change their sprint keybind to either mouse wheel up or down in the secondary option.

This is the last step and needs to be applied to its functional ability in-game. Then loopers can use infinite sprints to their advantage.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar