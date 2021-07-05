Fortnite: Midas' mystery may finally be solved on July 14th

Midas was added to Fortnite as an NPC, however, over the years he has transcended from merely a skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 to the stuff of legends.

To date, aside from Travis Scott, Midas is the most talked-about character from Fortnite and is revered by fans worldwide.

He is based on the Greek myth surrounding a king of Phrygia, who was cursed with the ability to transform everything into gold by a mere touch.

Keeping true to the legend, the developers designed him in the same way as well and suffice to say, he has a golden touch.

Sadly though, as Fortnite Chapter 2 progressed, Midas disappeared from the island; and despite the best efforts from leakers, data miners, and fan theories, the golden boy was lost to the archives of the game files.

However, a mural that was spotted in Chicago recently has reignited a spark of hope among players.

Midas, Fortnite's golden boy may return

While July 4th was reason enough to celebrate, sparks began flying a day prior after a fan spotted the mural being done on a wall in Chicago. While murals, in general, are not something out of the ordinary, this one had the word "Fortnite" written across it in bold.

Upon closer inspection, it could be seen that the mural featured two wings, golden and black-ish in color. The mural sported a memorable design with a crown above it, and the date was just below the word "Fortnite."

As soon as the picture of the mural hit social media, resident Fortnite leaker HYPEX jumped on the bandwagon and began to break down the possibilities. Safe to say, numerous sources tried to figure out what exactly this mural could mean.

A painting was spotted in Chicago by u/HostessGlazedDonut hinting for the 14th!



There's also a painting that will appear ingame this/next week named Majesty/Grandeur & an upcoming skin with this text: "Earn rewards by completing King's Bling quests"



Show me your guesses 👑👀

Majestic Midas

According to HYPEX, ShiinaBR, and other prominent leakers, the mural in Chicago could potentially be big news. According to them, there will be a mural somewhere in-game on July 14th, however, what it represents or does is yet to be discovered.

In addition to the in-game mural, rumors suggest that it could relate to upcoming quests in the game, or perhaps an outfit.

Not just any outfit, but the Young Midas skin; which could be somewhat of an origin story for the golden boy himself.

This is all speculation as of now, however, with the Fortnite 17.20 update scheduled to take place on July 6th, new leaks related to the topic will definitely start to surface.

The mural of the upcoming outfit that's currently being drawn in Chicago also has a crown on it in addition to the wings!



So maybe this could also be related to the Young Midas skin that was in the ArtStation "leak" a few months ago? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qVwzPDQVQZ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 3, 2021

Young Midas: What could players expect?

Given how Epic Games throws curveballs at players with each update to hurl them off track, it's really difficult to even speculate as to how Young Midas will influence the storyline of the current season.

By all means, it's not even a guarantee that players will be getting the Young Midas skin on July 14th. Irrespective of that, if the "King's Bling Quests" do come to fruition, much like the Cosmic Summer challenges, players will have a lot more to look forward to during gameplay.

🔔 Evolution of Fortnite Midas Skins! (Chapter 2 Season 2 Chapter 2 Season 7)

