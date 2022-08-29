Fortnite might be gearing up for round two of a Marvel themed season

In less than three weeks, Fortnite will usher into Chapter 3 Season 4. With the latest season coming to an end, the community is once again abuzz with leaks and speculations about the upcoming season.

A recent leak has once again stirred up speculations about Fortnite getting another Marvel themed season. HYPEX recently tweeted that Iron Man's Mythic gloves have been updated. The leak comes after a plethora of data miners have suggested that the next Battle Pass will be Marvel themed.

HYPEX @HYPEX (Thanks to Iron Man's Mythic Gloves were updated 2 days ago and the writer of the Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comics confirmed that we'll get a new Iron Man skin in the final issue(Thanks to @Justin_Neagle for letting me know) Iron Man's Mythic Gloves were updated 2 days ago and the writer of the Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comics confirmed that we'll get a new Iron Man skin in the final issue 🔥 (Thanks to @Justin_Neagle for letting me know) https://t.co/WIJLQrXDVQ

Everyone is aware of the relationship that Fortnite and Marvel share. Besides introducing many Marvel characters to the game, the developers have also included many of them in a parallel timeline, thus cementing them as integral parts of the game's lore.

Fortnite might soon get new Marvel superheroes

HYPEX, one of Fortnite's most prominent leakers, recently took to Twitter to share that Iron Man's Mythic gloves from Chapter 2 Season 4 have been updated. He also divulged that according to a Marvel x Fortnite: Zero Wars writer, the character of Iron Man will be getting a new livery in the final issue of the comic book series.

For the unversed, during Chapter 2 Season 4, players could get their hands on Repulsor Gauntlet and Unibeam upon defeating the Iron Man boss. The Mythic glove addressed in the tweet refers to the gauntlet itself. As for Iron Man's new livery, a leak depicts him in a blue, red, and silver suit, similar to Captain America.

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Trailer LEAKED !! (real) Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Trailer LEAKED !! (real) https://t.co/M9Re1TLCWA

In a 2020 interview, Donald Mustard talked about his inspirations for sequential storytelling and how superheroes like Batman and Spider-Man shaped his life. When asked about superhero collabs in the interview, he replied that Marvel isn't going anywhere. Ever since, a plethora of superheroes from Marvel have made their way into the game's timeline and lore.

Many leakers are speculating about another Marvel crossover based on historical data. Season 4 of the last chapter was a Marvel collab. Plus, the current standing of Marvel x Fortnite: Zero Wars also hints towards something similar. The comic book series has introduced more than five new Marvel superheroes.

FriendlyMachine @FriendIyMachine



How do you react?.. 🤔 SCENARIO: The Marvel characters that you see highlighted in this image are all 8 New Battle Pass Outfits for Fortnite Chapter 3 - Season 4.. 🤯How do you react?.. 🤔 #Fortnite SCENARIO: The Marvel characters that you see highlighted in this image are all 8 New Battle Pass Outfits for Fortnite Chapter 3 - Season 4.. 🤯How do you react?.. 🤔 #Fortnite https://t.co/bRg4sBmvim

It is speculated that Vision, Spider-Man, and Ultron skins will be coming to the game next season. It is also speculated that Brie Larson will be joining the game. However, there is still counfusion about what character she will portray. Some leaks suggest that she will come as the Paradigm, while others speculate that she'll be Captain Marvel.

As for the lore, the main theme for the next season is speculated to be Time Travel. A new group called the Forgotten will also be introduced to the timeline. Players might get to see the older Batlle Pass UI in the upcoming season. Besides this, they might also get a live event that will be pivotal in bringing new heroes and villains into the game.

Chapter 2 Season 4 is one of the most loved and commercially successful Fortnite seasons. Players were ecstatic to see their favorite superheroes in the game. In keeping with Epic's latest stint in reviving the game and establishing a metaverse, it can be deduced that Chapter 3 Season 4 might be Marvel themed.

