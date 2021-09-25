Fortnite Monopoly collaboration leaked: 8 new cosmetics revealed

At this point, it is hard to keep track of Fortnite collaborations. The battle royale game has collaborated with almost everything, from fashion brands and popular video games to movies and TV shows.

Epic Games has seemingly decided to take it a step further and collaborate with one of the world's most popular board games.

Data miners have recently discovered a Fortnite Monopoly collaboration through leaks. There are several game files that almost confirm the arrival of this crossover. Not only will players get a new LTM, but also several item shop cosmetics.

A Monopoly crossover will be incomplete without the classic pieces gamers use to get around the board. The Fortnite Monopoly collaboration leaks suggest that the item shop will get a back bling bundle inspired by Monopoly pieces.

All Fortnite Monopoly leaks so far

At least eight Monopoly pieces are coming to the item shop as back blings. According to Fortnite Season 8 leaks, users can don Scottie Dog, Rubber Ducky, Hazel, T-Rex, Penguin, Racecar, Top Hat, and Battleship as back blings.

These classic silver Monopoly pieces are certainly going to help them spice up their looks.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey While I was asleep 8 monopoly pieces got decrypted which will be apart of a backbling bundle While I was asleep 8 monopoly pieces got decrypted which will be apart of a backbling bundle https://t.co/wfeXfIhJiD

If the Monopoly pieces aren't enough to make the collaboration exciting, Fortnite is also allegedly getting an LTM inspired by the board game. Following the success of the Impostors LTM, a Fortnite Monopoly LTM is going to come in as an exciting surprise for loopers.

There are several Creative mode maps inspired by the popular board game. However, an official Fortnite Monopoly LTM is definitely in the works.

Recent leaks suggest that the v18.10 update has over a thousand builds and that strongly suggests that players will be able to enjoy the board game when they want a break from the battle royale gameplay.

big john @gameshed_ @iFireMonkey 18.10 had 1000 builds because we're getting a monopoly LTM bro i swear @iFireMonkey 18.10 had 1000 builds because we're getting a monopoly LTM bro i swear

Fortnite Monopoly board game is also in the works

Epic CCO Donald Mustard had previously shared an image of a Fortnite version of Monopoly. He said that the board game is going to come out on October 1.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard Thrilled to show you the final art and game board for Fortnite Monopoly! It’s so so fun and such a unique spin on the classic game mashed up with last player standing Fortnite. In stores Oct 1st!!! Thrilled to show you the final art and game board for Fortnite Monopoly! It’s so so fun and such a unique spin on the classic game mashed up with last player standing Fortnite. In stores Oct 1st!!! https://t.co/aNqJmvfpb2

The board game will include popular Fortnite locations as properties and famous skins instead of pieces. Therefore, gamers can also expect the Monopoly LTM to arrive around the same time.

