Fortnite Naomi Osaka Cup: Start date, how to participate, free rewards, and more

Another Fortnite Cup is about to kick off and allow players to earn free rewards through their skills in the game. The Naomi Osaka Cup features cosmetic sets coming to the Item Shop in the near future.

As always, users who manage to score enough points in this competition can unlock Naomi's skin without shelling out V-Bucks. This set will join the Icon Series in Fortnite, among many others, and other cosmetics will follow to complete the outfit.

Fortnite Naomi Osaka Cup starts on March 2

For loopers eager to climb the leaderboards in these competitive matches, the Naomi Osaka Cup begins on Wednesday, March 2. Like previous cups, they will have a certain amount of time to complete their games for a combined score.

Those who land among the top ranks on the scoreboard can unlock Naomi Osaka's skins and the extra items that come with her set. Her appearance in Fortnite was inspired by her tennis performances, thus earning her the tag of one of the greats of today's game.

Points for the Naomi Osaka Cup are given out in two ways: eliminations and final placements. Traditionally, finishing at a higher spot in matches yields more points than taking out enemy players.

Eliminations reward a single point each while obtaining a Victory Royale will give out thirty. Gamers who want to score as many points as possible should avoid fighting at all times to last until the end.

Within the three-hour time span, players will be able to complete a total of ten matches to accumulate the largest score they can.

Rewards outside of Naomi's skin include the Royale Racket harvesting tool and back bling and the Portalforger harvesting tool and back bling. Those who scored a minimum of eight points in the cup will also receive the Forbidden Ace spray.

