How to get the Naomi Osaka Fortnite skin for free in Chapter 3 

The Fortnite Icon Series is growing yet again. Joining LeBron James, Neymar, Jr., Harry Kane and others will be tennis star Naomi Osaka. The tennis champion will be receiving outfits and other cosmetics in the Item Shop on March 3.

The skin(s) will likely cost 1,500 V-Bucks, with other cosmetics ranging from 800 to 1,200 V-Bucks. A bundle will be available to save players a bit of money on the cosmetics, but it will be quite expensive, in all probability.

However, like many other Icon Series skins, there will be a way to unlock it for free and get it earlier than everyone else. Here's how to do just that.

Unlocking the new Naomi Osaka Fortnite skin early and for free

Prior to the tennis star landing in the Item Shop, players can participate in the Naomi Osaka Cup, which will take place from tomorrow, March 2. Players will have the chance to unlock the Naomi Osaka Outfit, Dark Priestess Naomi Outfit, Royale Racket Pickaxe/Back Bling, and Portalforger Paddle Pickaxe/Back Bling.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey As a quick note there are TWO Naomi cosmetic sets, Naomi Osaka (First Image) & Dark Priestess Naomi (Second Image).



These two different cosmetic sets are not variants based on how the blog post is worded (but each skin has a alt style/variant) As a quick note there are TWO Naomi cosmetic sets, Naomi Osaka (First Image) & Dark Priestess Naomi (Second Image). These two different cosmetic sets are not variants based on how the blog post is worded (but each skin has a alt style/variant) https://t.co/HSVPXE4jSf

This cup will function exactly like many other cups, though it has been announced that it will be a Solos cup. Placement will matter and winning will reward players with 30 total points.

The following placements will earn points:

2nd: 25 Points

3rd: 22 Points

4th: 20 Points

5th: 19 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th: 16 Points

8th: 15 Points

9th: 14 Points

10th: 13 Points

The top percentage of players in each region will unlock the outfits early. All players who earn a total of eight points will unlock the Forbidden Ace spray.

The Forbidden Ace spray (Image via Epic Games)

Naomi Osaka is a highly anticipated addition to Fortnite. Here's what Epic Games said on their blog:

"An inspiration to many, Naomi Osaka — tennis champion, activist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur — is soon taking on her next challenge. And you get to join her on the adventure! Noami Osaka’s dropping onto the Fortnite Island as the latest member of the Icon Series, with her Outfits and accessories becoming available Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 7 PM ET."

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka 🏾 Check out the item shop to see both my original outfits, inspired by my two cultures #AnOriginalSpirit 1-of-1, and not even close to done! Thank you @FortniteGame for letting me tell my story in my own words🏾 Check out the item shop to see both my original outfits, inspired by my two cultures 1-of-1, and not even close to done! Thank you @FortniteGame for letting me tell my story in my own words 😊🙏🏾 Check out the item shop to see both my original outfits, inspired by my two cultures 🇭🇹🇯🇵❤️ #AnOriginalSpirit https://t.co/arcQHc39kz

The Cup will be held on March 2. Check the Compete tab of Fortnite for more details or check out the official Epic Games blog.

ames blog.

Edited by Saman