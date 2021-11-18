Fortnite Naruto challenges: Full list and how to complete them

The latest Fortnite x Naruto collab has added a new flair to Season 8, currently in its final stages. A brand new fan-made creative mode map also replicates Hidden Leaf Village, a primary location from the Naruto anime series.

You can now boot up Fortnite and head directly to the new Hidden Leaf Village Adventure map by switching the game mode on the main menu. Some quests need to be completed.

How to complete Fortnite Naruto Challenges in Fortnite Season 8?

When you start the first quest from the quest board, which is Naruto's Scrolls, players will notice a large yellow arrow directing them to the Hokage Residence.

The first scroll will hover beside Naruto, which will give you an idea of what you need to look for. Now you can start with finding the rest of them. Given below are all the locations of Naruto's Scrolls in Fortnite Season 8.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Gain 1 Point for every 100 Damage dealt to opponents in Solos, Duos, Trios, or Squads.



Rewards:

1 Point (100 Damage) - Sad Sakura Emoticon

100 Points (10,000 Damage) - Kurama Glider & Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen



🏆 New Fortnite Nindo Challenge

Gain 1 Point for every 100 Damage dealt to opponents in Solos, Duos, Trios, or Squads.

Rewards:

1 Point (100 Damage) - Sad Sakura Emoticon

100 Points (10,000 Damage) - Kurama Glider & Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen

thenindo.fortnite.com/en/

The first Naruto scroll in Fortnite is just near the quest board, on top of the shop's roof. At the same time, the next scroll can be located southeast of the quest board on the roof of a building. The third Naruto scroll is located southwest of the quest board. Go to the top of a building with grass covering the area. The last Naruto Scroll is west of the quest board, lying close to a swingset east of Kakashi's location.

Shiina @ShiinaBR I still can't believe they brought back shopping carts. I could do this all day long I still can't believe they brought back shopping carts. I could do this all day long https://t.co/HqbctRIIEv

Once you collect all of the scrolls scattered across the map for Naruto, the large yellow arrow will emerge once again to guide you back to the Hokage Residence. Go and chat with Naruto and proceed straight to the Rewards Room to claim a prize. The prize offered is simply a scroll of Naruto and there's a message on the front. While the challenge isn't as rewarding as others, the mission is quite fun.

Edited by Srijan Sen