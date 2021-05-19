Fortnite NBA Team Battles, Season 7 theme, new unreleased skins, and more revealed

Epic Games recently announced Fortnite NBA team battles, and fans cannot wait to see what else is coming their way. With season 7 around the corner, leaks have started flooding the community.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Fortnite NBA team battles will bring LeBron James to the island (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has officially revealed the Fortnite NBA team battles, and fans are waiting to see if LeBron James will arrive in the game as well. If that's not enough, the latest Fortnite leaks featured a few skins and concept art that players might get to see in Season 7.

According to popular data miners, Fortnite Season 7 might have a "futuristic" theme. These leaks also hint at Hoverbikes in the next season.

I also saw some guns pic.twitter.com/VGoh4wKwKN — 🍋lemon🐝 (@wowitsalemon) May 18, 2021

Similarly, fans can expect to see a massive end-of-season live event to bid farewell to the primal-themed ecosystem in Fortnite. Agent Jonesy and the Foundation started Season 6 on a cliffhanger, and fans are looking forward to furthering developments in the storyline.

The primal-themed Season 6 was unique and innovative, but players are excited to see what's in store for Season 7. This article dives into some of the upcoming features in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Fortnite NBA team battles and the upcoming changes to the game

Fortnite NBA Team battles poster out on social media (Image via Twitter)

The Fortnite NBA Team battles were recently announced on Twitter, and it comes with a bunch of exciting activities for players. They can select their favorite NBA team and sign up for the event.

Fortnite NBA Team battles will feature in-game challenges, and the best thing about this event is the possibility of earning free V-Bucks.

Dataminers Hypex, Guille_GAG, and ShiinaBR previously uploaded many images related to Fortnite NBA Team battles. Based on those leaks, players might get to see up to 10 NBA outfit variants in-game.

Fans are patiently waiting to see if the Fortnite NBA Team battles will feature other superstars from the sporting world. For more details, players can visit the official website and sign up for the Fortnite NBA Team battles.

This HAS to be a teaser for upcoming stuff or season 7, those skins too and the vehicles.. They never drew this much unreleased stuff for no reason! pic.twitter.com/xHik1xUvNm — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 18, 2021

These data miners also revealed some of the most convincing Fortnite leaks regarding Season 7. HYPEX said that Fortnite Season 7 might be based on a futuristic theme. His claim is based on the images shown in the background of this week's Crew Bonus pack.

HYPEX reflects on the number of skins that are featured in the artwork. At the same time, these new characters are also seen on hoverbikes. These two key images hint at new vehicles coming in Fortnite Season 7. There will also be new characters added.

There are A LOT of unknown skins in the background of the Loading Screen!!



Are these possible Season 7 skins..? 😳 pic.twitter.com/iAVXCph2qK — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 18, 2021

Four images were posted on social media, all of which had hoverbikes. This all but confirms a new dynamic in the next season.

i had a dream where i missed the chapter 2 season 6 end of season event and, fortnite c2 season 7 has to save fortnite it has to theres no other way — Overtime Dxnny? (@DantrellLawren1) May 18, 2021

Similarly, the other leaks regarding Season 7 hinges on the live event that players might get to see at the end of Season 6. However, Epic Games has not officially confirmed anything about this so far. Regardless, some speculative fan theories seem highly plausible for the next season.

If Jet Bikes come out in Fortnite Season 7 this is how they could look according to Teaser 3/ loading screen 3!" Would highly recommend to watch the latest Season 7 Storyline Theory video before thinking anything about image "!' - https://t.co/kM5WOknoui < #FortniteNews pic.twitter.com/y2oA1giMca — Yash 15x Gaming 🕶 (@yash15x) May 19, 2021

Twitter user @yash15x shared concept art for "jet-bikes," which might arrive in Fortnite Season 6. A previous leak suggested that NPCs will have vehicle driving skills in Season 7. Fans can expect IO guards to be reintroduced into the game, but they might have hoverbikes this time.

This will replace the current dynamic, which involves animals like Raptors and Wolves. Players might have to hunt these IO guards to get materials, weapons, and consumables. However, there is no confirmation that Epic Games will follow the same path as this theory.

Thread of all the skins they teased



(Being updated) pic.twitter.com/dQ6EOpVtPA — Leaky (@LeakySussed) May 14, 2021

Apart from this, some of the Fortnite leaks for Season 7 featured a set of unreleased skins. This was found in an Epic Games survey, and fans were quick to spot the best outfits in the lot.

These are all the recent Fortnite leaks fans can spot on social media. They will have to wait until the publishers officially announce details about the upcoming Season 7.