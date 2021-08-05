Fortnite off-road tires locations: Where to find off-road tires and drive an IO vehicle in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite aliens are out and about in full swing abducting POIs and destroying infrastructure, and traveling off-road seems to be the best idea at the moment. Although Dr. Slone is unimpressed with the name of the Fortnite tire mod being "Chonkers," she does see some potential in them.

In order to test out the durability of the tires on rough and off-road terrain, Slone wants players to drive an IO vehicle for 1000 meters while having the mod equipped. They will earn 30,000 experience points for completing this challenge and will also get to enjoy the sights and sounds of an on-going alien invasion.

"Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires" Fortnite week 9 Epic challenge (Image via Epic Games)

Note: The Fortnite Week 9 Epic Challenges will go live on August 5th, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

How to complete the "Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires" Fortnite week 9 Epic challenge

For players to complete this Fortnite challenge, they need to drive an IO vehicle for 1000 meters in-game after equipping it with the Chonkers off-road tire mod. This challenge can be completed over the duration of several matches.

Given that there are over 200 spawn locations for off-road tires, finding one won't be an issue at all. On the flipside though, finding an IO vehicle may be a bit tough, given how limited they are in the game. Nonetheless, the article will help players complete this challenge with ease.

Where to find Chonkers off-road tires mod in Fortnite?

As stated above, finding this mod won't be difficult at all. Players can literally bump into them lying about on the ground as loot, or can harvest them from tire piles located all across the island.

Top locations to find off-road tire mods:

West of Dirty Docks at Compact Cars

Boney Burbs

In the car shop west of Misty Meadows

Camp Cod

Catty Corner

West of Steamy Stacks

Pleasant Park

The garage next to the Purple Steel Bridge

Where to find an IO car in Fortnite?

Players can find IO cars located all around the island, however, a guaranteed spawn will occur at all IO satellite stations in-game. Although the spawn is certain, players will have to rush to secure an IO car before other players do.

Locations for all IO satellite stations:

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Southeast of Craggy Cliffs

Defiant Dish - East of Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - West of Dirty Docks

Destined Dish - Southeast of Misty Meadow

Discovery Dish - West of Believer Beach

Dampy Dish - Southwest of Slurpy Swamp

Readers can watch the below video for more information:

