Fortnite Omni Sword Quests: Where to collect Omni Chips at Mighty mountain, Greasy Grove & Logjam 

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Epic Games added Omni Swords, which are basically one of this season's customizable items, similar to Toona Fish Color Bottles or Haven's feathers from the previous seasons.

Players are tasked with collecting Omni Chips, which are scattered all around the island, waiting to be discovered. However, these Omni Chips differ a bit as they aren't found in chests, and you need to complete a few quests to get these in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Currently, there are three different quests, and each tasks players with collecting Omni Chips at different locations. Here's a quick and easy guide to collecting Omni Chips at Mighty mountain, Greasy Grove, and Logjam Lumberyard.

Steps to easily complete Fortnite Omni Sword Quests

Fortnite Omni Sword Quests consists of three different sub-quests, and each requires players to collect three Omni Chips at three locations.

Collect Omni Chips at Mighty mountain

For this quest, simply land onto the Mighty mountain on the map, and you will find the first Omni Chip at the dock just beside the now broken Foundation statue. The second Omni Chip can be discovered north of the island.

A symbol will appear on the mini-map once you get close to the chip. The last Omni Chip will be located just beside the Foundation's fallen head on the western shore.

Collect Omni Chips at Greasy Grove

When you land at Greasy Grove, you can get the very first Omni Chip at the edge of Greasy Grove. The second one can be found inside the Taco palace, which will be quite easy to get, and the final one is just outside the Taco palace at the center of the road.

Collect Omni Chips at Logjam Lumberyard

For the last set of Omni Chips, simply make your way to Logjam Lumberyard, and you will find the first Omni Chip right next to the wood stacks, a little west of the location's center.

The second one can be found at the bottom of the main house-like building, and you can get it by breaking the floor. The last one will be present in the pile of wood near the lake.

Once you collect all nine Omni Chips, it will complete the Week 1 challenge, and you can go on to perform other seasonal and weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

