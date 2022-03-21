Fortnite Rebuilding Quests: How to complete all Bootcamps in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has finally arrived, and so have all the quests. As always, completing them will provide players with a ton of XP that can be used to level up from the Battle Pass.

This time around, a bunch of quests labeled as 'Boot Camp' will require that the loopers complete a bunch of tasks to see whether they are a good fit for the upcoming big battle against the IO.

The Boot Camp quest is made up of three small challenges, which, upon completion, will reward the player with 45000 XP. Here's how to complete all Boot Camp quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Steps to easily complete all Boot Camp quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

As stated, the Boot Camp quests consist of three mini challenges, which includes the following:

Complete the Sprinting Bootcamp

Complete the Mantle Bootcamp

Complete the Sliding Bootcamp

All the challenges are super easy and can be completed in an instant. Here's how.

Complete the Sprinting Bootcamp:

To complete this challenge, all players need to do is jump into a battle royale match and sprint for a total duration of 5 seconds, which will complete the challenge.

Complete the Mantle Bootcamp:

For this challenge, players need to "mantle onto ledges to gain higher ground," which simply means that they need to climb up a ledge three times. To do this, jump into the island and find a ledge to climb. After this, press and hold the jump button to grab the ledge. Repeat it three times to complete the challenge.

- Slide for 20 meters

- Mantle onto ledges to gain higher ground. Jump and HOLD Jump to grab a nearby ledge.

- Sprint for 5 Seconds.

- Complete all Boot Camp Challenges



Boot Camp Quests
- Slide for 20 meters
- Mantle onto ledges to gain higher ground. Jump and HOLD Jump to grab a nearby ledge.
- Sprint for 5 Seconds.
- Complete all Boot Camp Challenges

Complete the Sliding Bootcamp:

The last Boot camp challenge, which is called the Sliding Bootcamp, will test the loopers' sliding skills and will require that they slide for a total distance of 20 meters. This challenge can be completed by sliding 20 meters using the crouch button.

Once all the challenges are done, players will get 45000 XP that can be used to level up their Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, which includes some great skins, including Doctor Strange himself.

