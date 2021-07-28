Fortnite payphone location: Where to find a payphone to get Slone's orders in Season 7

With a new Fortnite abductor hovering over the Aftermath and a countdown timer in the sky, things are about to get interesting soon in-game. It's hard to say what will transpire, but major events will take place in 10 days.

⏰ In-Game Countdown | Now Enabled⏰



The Blue Abductor is now starting to show up in games!



This is counting down to Friday, August 6th, at 1 PM Eastern Time.



Thanks @JayKeyFN for the replay file! pic.twitter.com/W2EvEoXGch — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 27, 2021

It would seem that Dr. Slone has taken note of this occurrence and has once again called for help. Like last time, she's offering 15,000 experience points for players who are willing to interact with her via the payphone and get orders for a few tasks.

Based on the information at hand, the tasks this week are rather dangerous and could get players into a lot of trouble with the IO. In addition to the IO, Dr. Slone more than likely has plans to deal with the numerous trespassers that have infested the island following the alien takeover of Holly Hatchery.

• Looks like Slone's operation to get the "Boots on the ground presence at Hayseed's Farm" continues!



More improvements have been made making the structure more fortified!(via @FN_Assist)#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/YwQfAWk8zM — ttv LevaithanEdvin (FNnews&leaks) (@YTVIDS3) July 27, 2021

On the flip side of these dangerous odd jobs, there is a silver lining. Following the challenges and tasks given to players from last week, it would seem that the NPC, known as Hayseed, is readying the defenses by fortifying his farm.

Although the alien presence is only increasing with each passing day, thanks to Dr. Slone, many of the island's NPCs are ready to stand against the invaders till the bitter end.

"Get Slone's orders from a Payphone" Fortnite week 8 legendary challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite Week 8 Legendary Challenges will go live on July 28th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Get Slone's orders from a Payphone" Fortnite week 8 Legendary Challenge

There are 15 payphones. To complete this challenge, players will need to locate one of the many payphones scattered across the island to interact with them. Here are their locations:

Southeast of Hydro 16

Northeast of Dinky Dish

South of Steamy Spaceship

Southeast of Fork Knife Food Truck

Catty Corner

Yellow Steel Bridge

Misty Meadows

Believer Beach

Pleasant Park

Blue Steel Bridge

Mowdown

Retail Row

South of Steel Farm

Slurpy Swamp

Holly Hatchery

Players should avoid interacting with the payphones at Hydro 16, Yellow Steel Bridge, and Blue Steel Bridge, as players will be actively traversing these areas looking for alien artifacts.

Here is a visual reference for the same:

Here is Every single Payphone and Work benches in #Fortnite Season 7 pic.twitter.com/YdNrgJy7kt — Fortnite Calendar™ (@FNBRcalendar) June 10, 2021

