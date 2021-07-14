Fortnite Payphone location: Where to get Slone's order from a Payphone (Week 6 Legendary challenge)

With the Fortnite alien invasion ramping up and Holly Hatchery becoming a nesting ground for alien parasites, Dr. Slone once again needs the help of loopers.

Apart from the IO keeping a close eye on the alien activities at Holly Hatchery, there's not much more they can do given the circumstances. As a result, Dr. Slone is once again recruiting players to help her get information about the aliens and their UFOs.

Like last time, it's not clear what exactly she needs help with. However, she is offering players 15,000 experience points to complete the simple task of getting in touch with her via one of the many payphones on the island. This task is, by far, the simplest one that players can undertake to earn XP.

Now, although Dr. Slone can't be trusted (due to her recent dealings with Lex Luthor and the fact that she's part of the IO), she is currently the best hope of defeating the alien invaders and restoring peace on the island. It's unclear what will happen afterward, but for now, she needs all the help she can get.

"Get Slone's order from a Payphone" week 6 Legendary challenge (Image via ShotgunDrTwitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Slone's order from a Payphone" Week 6 Legendary challenge

To complete the "Get Slone's order from a Payphone" challenge, players need to find one of the many payphones located on the island and interact with it. Once players talk to Dr.Slone, they will receive additional orders alongside XP.

There are currently 15 locations where players can interact with a payphone to complete this challenge. Here are the locations:

Southeast of Fork Knife Food Truck

Catty Corner

Yellow Steel Bridge

Misty Meadows

Southeast of Hydro 16

Northeast of Dinky Dish

South of Steamy Spaceship

South of Steel Farm

Slurpy Swamp

Holly Hatchery

Believer Beach

Pleasant Park

Blue Steel Bridge

Mowdown

Retail Row

Here is a visual reference for the same:

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Legendary challenges will go live on July 14th, 2021, at 10 AM ET. Players who are yet to complete last week's Legendary challenges have a few hours in hand to finish them and earn XP.

