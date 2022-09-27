Fortnite permanently bans controversial skin for her Nazi-like attire

Given the superfluity of cosmetic outfits in Fortnite, it is plausible that some might not be as tasteful as others. While the game has steered clear of any controversy, players have sifted through a handful of outfits that do not align with the current worldview. Rue is one such skin.

The developers have finally banned the controversial Rue outfit. Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, Rue was a rare outfit, part of Lil' Red set and could be purchased for 1200 V-Bucks. Due to its appearance, the Rue outfit was mired in controversy and players soon established it as a Nazi-like outfit.

Just thought i'd mention this because so many people are wondering why it never returned again. 2 years ago i was told that Epic saw & talked about a certain post on social media mentioning that this Rue skin looks like a Nazi.Just thought i'd mention this because so many people are wondering why it never returned again. https://t.co/Jek0KBooVU

Fortnite's most prominent leaker, HYPEX, took it upon himself to share the news with the community. Ever since, the outfit has become a hot topic among the players and has attracted a myriad of opinions. There has not been any belligerent incident and the community welcomes the ban on the outfit.

Fortnite's Nazi-like Rue outfit will not return to the game

HYPEX recently disclosed in a tweet the reason why the Rue outfit never returned to the game. According to his post, two years ago, Epic Games took notice of many social media posts that highlighted Rue's Nazi-like mannerisms. The outfit was soon dealt with and was made unavailable.

Upon inspecting closely, one can establish a stark similarity between Rue's outfit and a Nazi uniform. The overcoat closely resembles something that the Nazis used to wear. The insginia and patches are also placed in a fashion similar to Nazi uniforms. What adds to this is Rue's mannerisms and her standing stance.

Rue's item-shop description reads that her favorite hobbies include revenge, vengeance and retribution. While this doesn't really indicate any Nazi affiliation, it does substantiate the fact that the outfit was a technical blunder and Fortnite developers should not have released this redention.

The post has certainly sparked a debate in the Fortnite community and players are rushing to establish their take on the matter. There is a unanimous consensus that the outfit does resemble a Nazi uniform, and players have come to accept it as a rather blatant mistake on the developers' part.

Many players maintain that if the developers were to implement tweaks like changing the color scheme and removing/replacing the insignia, the Rue outfit would once again be fit to use. On the other end of the spectrum, there are a few players who think that Fortnite has become overly sensitive about skins.

It's Psyncin Time @MiuMario_ @HYPEX I hate how sensitive Epic is about skins. Her and Plague Doctor have nothing to do with the shit that was said about them. There's more disapproval in the community of them not releasing those skins anymore instead of them choosing to continue releasing it @HYPEX I hate how sensitive Epic is about skins. Her and Plague Doctor have nothing to do with the shit that was said about them. There's more disapproval in the community of them not releasing those skins anymore instead of them choosing to continue releasing it

Some players have conflagarated rumors that this has been done to gatekeep the outfit and make it rare. Rue's outfit was last seen over 850 days ago. The issue is multifaceted and certainly requires an intelligent approach. The community's composure and understanding of the issue is noteworthy.

With all that being said, the developers are yet to release any official announcement regarding their actions. Players are also unclear about the status of Rue's outfit in their locker. They are hopeful that if the developers decide on banning the item, they will receive a refund.

It is anticipated that the developers will slowly phase out the outfit, like they did with the Icon Series Travis Scott skin.

