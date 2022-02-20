Uncharted creator Neil Druckmann plays Fortnite, shows off latest cosmetics

Fortnite's first major game-to-game collaboration that took place was Uncharted. The partnership was possible with the release of the new movie "Uncharted" starring Tom Holland. The in-game cosmetics consist of different selectable styles that originate from both the movie and game franchises of Uncharted.

The well-known video game director and co-president of Naughty Dog played and reviewed Fortnite Chapter 3. Neil Druckmann has shown his enthusiasm and excitement to play the game with the latest cosmetics from the Uncharted franchise. He is also known for his work in The Last of Us game franchise.

Uncharted creator Neil Druckmann tries out new cosmetics in Fortnite

A recent tweet from Neil Druckmann showed him playing Fortnite with the latest cosmetics from the Uncharted franchise, which he has worked on personally. There was significant hype around the community to see the game creator appreciating his work in another game. It can also be seen as possessing 11 Victory Crowns and is currently at 122.

This also tells the community that Neil has been playing Fortnite way before the release of Uncharted took place in the looped universe. It's fun to see the game's creator finally play as Nathan Drake from Uncharted, scoring several Victory Royales.

With the upcoming HBO series of The Last of Us, the community is also speculating about a future collab based on the famous video game franchise and the show. However, Naughty Dog has always had fans who would appreciate any collab in popular media that takes place.

Players reaction to the new Uncharted Cosmetics In-game

Famous players and content creators have had positive reviews over the skins. Players like NickEH 30 loved that Epic had added both the original and movie styles with the skins. Both the movie and video game versions gave the skin more glamor and motivated players to buy it if they liked either style.

Besides that, developers also brought back Treasure Maps from Chapter 1 and renamed them as Drake's Map to dedicate to the series. Loopers have been highly enthusiastic about the collab and all the new additions in-game.

The community widely believes that the new Tom Holland Uncharted variant bears more resemblance to his face than the Spider-Man skin. Nonetheless, Tom Holland has also now entered the charts of having two skins dedicated to him in-game, much like Zendaya.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar