Fortnite player with 1730 crowned victories shares his secret on how he did it

Victory Crowns have been a salient feature ever since being added to Fortnite Chapter 3. The more Crowned Victory Royales a player can secure, the more they'll be able to boast in the lobby.

However, when it comes to the highest number of Crowned Victory Royales in Season 1, no one comes near a YouTuber known as Rising Miles. He has consistently increased his Crowned Victory Royales throughout the season.

Currently, he has 1,700+ Crowned Victory Royales. In a conversation with another popular YouTuber known as Glitch King, he shares his secret to success, and it's not what players would have expected.

Fortnite YouTuber Rising Miles shares his secret of success with Glitch King

Upon being asked by Glitch King how he managed to obtain so many Crowned Victory Royales, Rising Miles had this to say:

"I've been doing a lot of bot lobbies. It's just the easiest way to do it."

Bot lobbies are usually only available to beginners and those playing their first few matches. Over time, as players level up, bots are replaced with real opponents.

So how did Rising Miles play in bot lobbies in-game? Well, as it turns out, there's an easy way to do it. Here are the steps needed:

Create a new account.

Use the main account and enter a match alongside the new account in Duos Mode

When in the spawn island, disconnect from the new account.

Continue playing the game and win to secure a Crowned Victory Royale.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Will the record for most Crowned Victory Royale be officially recognized by the developers?

Unfortunately, Fortnite's developers do not seem to recognize any achievements made in-game. This includes records such as the longest sniper takedown, highest level in-game, or even the best 200 IQ plays in Fortnite.

Such being the case, it's unlikely that the highest number of Crowned Victory Royales will be officially recognized as a record either. Nevertheless, this time around, Epic Games may have a legitimate reason.

As mentioned by YouTuber Rising Miles, Crowned Victory Royales can be obtained from bot lobby matches. This makes it highly unfair to those who play ranked matches to win Crowned Victory Royales.

Without any parameters in place or an official ranking system, deciding the winner for the current season will be impossible. Players will have to be happy and content with their achievements in-game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar