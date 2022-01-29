Fortnite player 3-D prints Klombo, final results have everyone in awe

Fortnite Chapter 3 is undoubtedly the best Chapter update we have had in some time, and with each passing day, it keeps on getting better. From the revelation of the Foundation's true identity to Tilted Towers making a return, Epic Games has left no stone unturned in making the new Chapter exciting and fun.

Among all the new additions this season, one that has captured everyone's attention is Klombo. These giant but cute-looking dinosaur-like creatures were added with the 19.10 update and became the community's favorite quickly. Recently, a player built and designed a 3-D printed Klombo, and the results have left everyone in awe.

3-D printed Klombo by a Fortnite player is winning everyone's hearts

The arrival of a new Chapter has brought several new and unique items and features to the game. But what surprised the whole community was the addition of Klombo.

This new Fortnite animal was long rumored to be coming to the game and can now be found roaming around the island. You can also get free loot if you treat them with the newly added Klomberry consumables seen in the wild.

These are probably some of the coolest NPC's we've gotten so far and they look awesome, so I made a render around them because I find them cute enough. Hope you guys like it!



Recently, a user on Reddit going by the username of NiKroXD shared his creativity and work. Taking advantage of 3-D printing, the player had designed a real-life miniature version of Klombo, which looks brilliant.

The user has managed to replicate Klombo's design from the game, and the result looks just amazing. You can take a look at the post below.

As can be discerned from the post, the 3-D printed Klombo looks very similar and comparable to the in-game version, and the only thing missing is the colors. As 3D Printers can only use one color at a time, you will usually have to paint the object accordingly.

Even the scales on Klombo's back and the face look almost identical, and anyone can mistake it for a Klombo from Fortnite Chapter 3. It's great to see the community coming up with these beautiful designs, and we might see more of these as the season advances.

