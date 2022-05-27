Fortnite player brings Mecha Team leader to life in new LEGO artwork

Although Mecha is being hyped up in Fortnite at the moment, it's been around for a while now. It was first seen in action in Chapter 1 when it fought against Cattus. Despite some structural damage sustained along with the loss of an arm, Mecha was able to secure a "W."

Towards the end of the fight, it took its sword and drove it through the skull of Cattus, killing the beast outright. Following the victory, it powered up its thrusters and flew into the unknown, never to be seen again - until now.

Given how important Mecha is to the lore of the storyline, it's easy to see why the robot is hyped. Numerous 'fortographers' have taken pictures of it and many more have created videos/animation for the same. But one fan seems to have taken things to the next level by introducing Mecha to the world of LEGO.

The Fortnite LEGO Mecha has fans smitten on Reddit

Of all the Mecha designs showcased over the years by fans, none have captured the imagination like this one. Although simple and clean in design, it showcases Mecha in all its glory.

Given the limitations of LEGO blocks, some details are missing, but for the most part, they look absolutely beautiful. However, the icing on the cake are the mini-figures that accompany Mecha - The Origin, The Scientist, Paradigm, and Jonesy.

According to some fans, the design is so good that it should be sold as a real-life product. While this may seem like a far-fetched dream, this could become a reality in the coming months.

Fortnite for LEGO?

For uninitiated, LEGO partnered up with Epic Games in April 2022. Their goal is to make Metaverse a safer place for children by implementing a few principals. They are:

Protecting children’s right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority in the Metaverse.

Safeguarding children’s privacy by always putting their best interests first.

Empowering children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.

In addition to these guidelines, it goes without saying that both the companies will look for a mutually beneficial business venture as well. With Fortnite LEGO sets already on the market, both companies will further look to capitalize on seasonal hype from time to time.

Such being the case, larger-than-life LEGO characters from Fortnite such as Mecha and other mini-figures are bound to flood the market soon. While LEGO does give the freedom to create as the individual sees fit, specialized sets with all the necessary components will make the process easier.

With Chapter 3's Zero Build mode gaining reputation fast and bringing in more players, LEGO products for Fortnite are likely to increase drastically. However, for the time being, fans will have to remain content with concepts and fan-art.

Perhaps in the future, LEGO will allow players to customize their own sets that take influence from Fortnite. They'll be able to build an exact replica of Tilted Towers or perhaps even the Queen's Cradle. Although given the complexity of the design, it'll probably be assembled by adults who love the game.

