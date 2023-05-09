Fortnite player creates a fully-functional poker game in Creative 2.0

Fortnite players have created a lot of astonishing maps in Creative 2.0 so far. Considering that Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) has been out for only a month and a half, this is very impressive. Many of the assets present are already available in the title. However, several talented creators have successfully imported their custom models, creating unique maps. One of these is a poker game.

AngularRat is the Fortnite player who brought poker to the popular battle royale title. The creator named his map "PokerNite" and made it available in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

It is another proof of how amazing UEFN is. The feature allows players to create whatever they desire, which is why there will be many maps with custom functionalities in the future.

Fortnite player makes a poker game inside Creative and it looks amazing

The custom map by Fortnite player is amazing and unique (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players no longer need to leave the popular battle royale if they want to play poker. Thanks to PokerNite, it is now possible to play the card game inside the Creative mode.

The unique map brings a fully-functional poker game to Fortnite Battle Royale. There are eight players at the table and it can be played against AI bots or against real people.

PokerNite is a perfect way to play poker inside Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As soon as players enter the custom Fortnite map, they will see a table with other people standing around it. Most of them will be bots and their seats at the table can be taken by simply interacting with them.

The starting balance for every new match is $5,000. This money is used to play poker and players can perform all the actions they can perform in real life, including calling, folding, going all in, and so on.

Playing against bots is relatively easy since their actions are quite predictable. However, this will likely be improved with one of the future updates.

Poker game is fully functional and can be played against bots or human players (Image via Epic Games)

PokerNite can be accessed with this code: 0004-2034-3582. The easiest way to access the map is by opening the game mode selection menu and going to the Island Code tab.

The map isn't very popular at the moment. However, considering how good and entertaining it is, it's just a matter of time before it gets hundreds or thousands of concurrent players.

AngularRat, the Fortnite fan who created PokerNite, has claimed that the custom Creative game was made using 6,000 lines of Verse code. The creator is also interested in creating a Blackjack version in the future, although the new project may take a while.

