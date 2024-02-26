Fortnite player creates Mega Map concept, community shares their opinions and feedback

The Fortnite community is known for its creativity and ability to experiment with in-game elements, and in a recent Reddit post by u/Embarassed-Trick252, the player showcased the latest iteration of their Mega Map concept series. The concept features every single named POI (Point of Interest) and many landmarks that have been featured on the Island throughout Fortnite's storied history, with the map proposing a huge canvas for players to explore.

The Mega Map concept perfectly captures u/Embarrrassed-Trick252's dedication to the game's history and universe as the concept features iconic locations from various chapters of the game. This includes Pristine Point from Chapter 2 Season 1, OG Factories from Chapter 1, and the beloved Dusty Depot POI from the OG days.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's Mega Map concept

All these locations, ranging from the OG Chapter 1 map to the current Chapter 5 map, make for a chaotic yet nostalgic experience featuring a different POI every step of the way. This has caused some players to speculate about the Mega Map concept, as the post by u/Embarassed-Trick252 attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community.

Players were quick to share their ideas about how a map as big as the one featured in the Mega Map concept could be integrated into the game. Some players suggested the introduction of an open-world game mode in Fortnite that would allow players to freely explore the long list of POIs from the game's history on the Mega Map, akin to something players would see in GTA Online and Rust.

Meanwhile, others proposed ideas about integrating the Mega Map into the existing Battle Royale game mode, with players envisioning an epic Battle Royale with significantly larger player counts, ranging from 250-300 players in a match.

Players suggested how Epic Games could increase the duration of a match to 45 minutes to accommodate not only the increased number of players but also the sheer scale of the Mega Map concept.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Among the enthusiasm, some players joked about how, while the map concept is undoubtedly breathtaking and ambitious, it would not make for a good gameplay experience due to its density of POIs and landmarks.

For now, the Fortnite community continues to appreciate the Mega Map concept by u/Embarrased-Trick252 and the possibilities it could bring to the game. While the concept does seem like an ambitious take on the game, it remains to be seen if Epic Games surprises the community and implements something similar to it down the line.

