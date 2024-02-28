Fortnite player defeats Squad to secure near impossible Victory Royale, community lauds their feat

Fortnite’s Victory Royale is every player’s ultimate objective. If you're familiar with how the game runs, you will know landing a Victory Royale is no easy feat, especially if you're the only member alive in a squad of four. This was the case witnessed by people on Reddit through a video shared by CashOutisde8173, where they eliminated an entire squad as a solo player.

The clip exhibits CashOutside8173’s prowess as they tactfully picked one opponent after another, ultimately laying their hands on a well-deserved Victory Royale. They said:

“I managed to win in 1vs4? This kind of action that pleases a whole team! I love this game”

These moments often get the whole team hyped, and we can see the player was shaken after what they managed to pull off in this match of Fortnite Battle Royale.

Fortnite player shares a brilliant 1vs4 interaction, and the community seems to love it

In the clip, we see CashOutside boasting a beast of a loadout with three Legendary Automatic Rifles and a decent sniper to pick off the enemies in the distance. They started the fight by knocking down one enemy with a crisp headshot. The first snipe was crucial as it gave a window to close in on the enemies.

Following this, CashOutside8173 lands a body shot on another enemy who was frantically sprinting to revive their knocked Fortnite teammate. Seeing the damage done to the opponent, CashOutside8173 rushed to the same spot, not giving the enemy a chance to pop a shield or revive their teammate.

This was an excellent decision on their part as they managed to get a second knock due to their prompt relocating strategy. This interaction was followed by another snipe on a third opponent. This time, however, they didn't get a knock.

As the solo player was focusing on the player behind the wall, the fourth enemy pushed to CashOutside8173’s position. Still, they were dealt with deadly accuracy as the solo player got a third knock, followed by a squad wipe as the fourth player who tried to surprise them from above was eliminated.

People who came across this clip weren’t close-fisted with their praises. One said the snipes were commendable, as OP did not miss a single shot. Others said they would whiff their shots and choke the 1vs4 even with an amazing loadout like CashOutside8173’s.

A commenter pointed out the enemy players' lack of skill as they tried to snipe the solo Fortnite player instead of rushing as a unit. CashOutside quickly retorted as they talked about their courage to push a team of four, which most likely prevented the enemies from going in blindly.

