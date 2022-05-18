Fortnite player destroys The Daily Bugle before the IO could, but there's a twist

The Daily Bugle has been destroyed in Fortnite. As seen in a post on the Reddit forum, this iconic POI has been leveled to the ground in-game. But before readers storm off to tag Epic Games in a tweet, it's not what it seems.

Despite the war raging on the island, neither the Imagined Order nor Epic Games have touched The Daily Bugle. In fact, the POI has been liberated and is under the control of The Seven. However, it's never safe from players who have a lot of time on their hands.

The Daily Bugle has been deconstructed in Fortnite, that too in a public match

During the course of a public match that spans about 18 minutes on average, players will be busy looting, gearing up, and completing challenges. Additionally, they'll even look for opponents to hunt down and kill. They may even demolish small POIs to gain building resources in the process.

However, demolishing an entire POI to gain resources is unheard of, especially when playing in Zero-Build mode. Since resources are of no consequence, executing this task makes no sense, and yet someone has managed to achieve just this.

This is no easy feat, given the size of the POI. Even if the foundational structures were to be destroyed, it would take the player some time to achieve, even while using a tank, time that could be spent doing something more productive.

While the act of digital vandalism may be surprising to some readers, it seems to be a trend in the Zero-Build mode. As per the comments on the thread, destroying The Daily Bugle POI is something of an in-game challenge.

Players try their best to destroy the POI as soon as they land. Given the abundance of loot available in the area, this would give them access to a lot of good gear. Although it is a bit time-consuming, there seems to be a strange sense of gratification gained from executing the task.

How long will The Daily Bugle POI stay in Fortnite?

Although the POI was initially introduced for the crossover of Spider-Man, it's not likely that it will be removed anytime soon. Given how popular it has become, the developers may keep it for a while longer.

However, with the Imagined Order building a new Doomsday Device, these facts could change by the time the current Chapter ends. Perhaps a volcano will replace The Daily Bugle, or it'll be destroyed like Tilted Towers.

Since storyline events in Fortnite are rather flexible, there's no telling what can happen. For now, Loopers can simply enjoy the view and demolish the POI for some laughs and loot.

