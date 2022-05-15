Fortnite has a vast island and several storylines that correlate with one another. The mystery behind the infamous loop and the power of its energy source, The Zero Point, is that every major villain from the multiverse is after.

Some have tried to conquer the entire island with either spaceships to a full-blown universal invasion. However, many have been hiding in the shadows to make their move to break the loop and destroy the storm Zero Point creates.

One such character whose intentions to break the loop and push the storm away came close was the Agency's Man with the Golden Touch, Midas.

Midas is somewhat seen as an anti-hero in the Fortnite storyline. His intention to break the loop and eliminate the storm matches that of The Seven and the loopers. However, his methods include dangerous exploits that loopers are not fans of.

HYPEX @HYPEX This last stage of the map territories that we have now is set to end on Tuesday during downtime, and there's an unreleased landmark called "DDMachine", seems like it's gonna be a good update This last stage of the map territories that we have now is set to end on Tuesday during downtime, and there's an unreleased landmark called "DDMachine", seems like it's gonna be a good update 👀 https://t.co/udJcA7RfWy

But at the end of Chapter 2 Season 2, he did the unimaginable by creating a device that pushed the storm away and converted the ever-looping storm into one that closes in as water walls. The community started calling this device The Doomsday Device.

Doomsday Device set to be unveiled soon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

In a recent leak by HYPEX, it is speculated that in the upcoming final update of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, an unreleased landmark "DDMachine" has been added to the game files.

The leakers, alongside the community, were quick to expand upon the abbreviation as the Doomsday Device, which was used by Midas in Chapter 2 Season 2's The Device live event.

The device is a huge ball that contains a powerful energy source that is capable of pushing the storm eye away as the rays emit from the source.

While being pushed back during the event, the storm fought back the device and created a protective water wall around itself that ultimately led to the destruction of the device.

Ever since the destruction of the device, Midas has been seen missing. However, his return has been speculated. He is still building an improved version of The Device to take his revenge in Chapter 3.

Midas and his intentions are still unknown to loopers. However, there have been enough leaks to speculate that Midas is already on the Fortnite Chapter 3 island and may partner with the Imagined Order to fulfill his purpose.

On the flip side, the player base still wishes for Midas' failure as they want the Water Storm Wall to return to the game since the current Fortnite season has been nothing but an island full of forests and deserts.

As summer approaches, loopers also expect Fortnite to bring back Summer Splash like last year so they can once again swim, fish, and ride sharks in the water.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar