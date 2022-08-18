Fortnite player discovers most genius way to fight back after being knocked

Getting knocked down in Fortnite is nothing short of being in limbo. Waiting on teammates to revive users can be vexing.

Although the option to reboot is omnipresent, nothing can surpass the feeling of getting revived and exacting revenge on their assailant.

An enterprising Fortnite gamer has discovered a toxic yet genius way to inflict damage on an opponent even after they have been knocked down. Injured individuals can drop gas cans and cause an explosion, causing damage to their opponents.

This trick, however, has its limitations.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite Car Leak:



Remember months back when I had leaked a Gas can that was set to be a type of "ammo"?



Well it turns out the gas can will be used in order to re-fill the gas in your car once they are added to the game. Fortnite Car Leak:Remember months back when I had leaked a Gas can that was set to be a type of "ammo"?Well it turns out the gas can will be used in order to re-fill the gas in your car once they are added to the game. https://t.co/Cvn4lDcgpM

Fortnite has an overabundance of gas cans. These small red canisters contain the fuel that can either be used to refuel a vehicle or cause an explosion.

This item spawns in floor loot and can be easily found around the map, especially in and near gas stations. Loopers can stack a maximum of one gas can.

Knocked-down Fortnite players can still inflict damage

Dagwummy, a Fortnite content creator, recently shared an ingenious trick that can help knocked down users leverage their station. The creator suggests that they can drop gas cans while being down.

Given the close combat situation, it is very plausible that the opponent will hit the gas can and cause an explosion, which will either knock the enemy or inflict damage.

This idea utilizes the drop mechanics updated with the introduction of Fortnite Chapter 3. Earlier, knocked loopers could not drop items from their inventories.

Since the latest chapter, they can drop any desired item. This feature shaves off crucial seconds in a close encounter and reinforces the remaining teammates.

If gamers want to pull this trick, they must be proactive. They need to have a gas can in their inventory at all times.

Once an opponent has caused an explosion, the injured players need to back off to prevent themselves from the impact. While this trick seems promising, there are many pitfalls to it.

The explosion will undoubtedly affect the injured users due to their compromised mobility. Another fallout is the damage to the teammates.

Any squad member willing to revive the injured looper can fall prey to the fire. Fire damage directly affects a gamer's health, irrespective of the armor.

While the trick poses some threats, it does offer an exciting approach to making the most of a difficult situation. If knocked-down players remain composed and act fast, they can pull this trick with minimal self-inflicted damage.

Creative ways to use gas cans

Gas cans are a versatile throwable item in-game. Besides fueling up and causing an explosion, there are many other things they can be used for. Users can use them in the following ways:

Use them to fire up a campfire.

Ride a gas can that has been thrown by another looper.

Shoot a gas can mid-air, causing a spectacle explosion.

In the latest season, gamers can even attach to a strategically placed gas can using a grappler glove.

