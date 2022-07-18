Fortnite player discovers insane heal-off strategy that almost guarantees victory

It seems like gunfights and building skills are no longer important, as heal-off strategies in Fortnite are slowly getting popular. As more healing items show up in the game, players are now trying to avoid fights in competitive games. Instead, they end up relying on heals and waiting out the remaining players to earn the Victory Royale.

In a recent viral video, a player can be seen using one of the most insane heal-off strategies. The strategy led them to a crazy Victory Royale, and if done right, can guarantee a win for almost every player.

The best part of this heal-off strategy is that it does not require any inventory slots. Players only have to find the perfect spot on the map and put their parkour skills to use.

The all-new Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms on the map add health to players as they jump on them. Fortnite pro jampErroR took advantage of these mushrooms in his insane parkour heal-off strategy to win a tournament game.

Best heal-off strategy in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Legendary pro player Qrei was one of the first players to introduce heal-off strategies to the Battle Royale game. Instead of fighting until the last circle, he realized he could just spam healing items and avoid the storm damage to outlast the final few players. The strategy quickly became popular after Qrei used it to win several FNCS matches.

Inspired by Qrei's strategies, jampErroR set up camp near a bunch of Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms. He created a parkour course so that he could quickly hop between the Mushrooms and heal up faster than the storm damage.

Once the last few circles set in, jamp used the new movement in Chapter 3 to ensure he always had enough health.

The heal-off strategy was extremely useful as jamp kept sprinting, sliding, and mounting between the mushrooms. That is all he needed to outlast the last remaining player as the heal-off strategy in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 guaranteed him the Victory Royale. Clearly, this is the best heal-off strategy in the game right now.

Unfortunately, Epic Games does not support the use of heal-off strategies in tournaments. Therefore, it will not be long before the developers nerf the healing from the Slurp Bouncer Mushrooms. Naturally, players should gather as many Victory Royales using this strategy before it is nerfed.

Fortnite community reacts to the new heal-off strategy

jampErroR surprised the entire community with his innovative heal-off strategy. Once the clip of his parkour healing course went viral, several players on Reddit reacted to the insane Victory Royale. Several players found the strategy much better than a high-frag win.

Clearly, the entire community is impressed with jampErroR's innovative heal-off strategy. Not only is this far better than other heal-off tactics in terms of output, but it is also much more creative and fun to watch.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has a lot of ways for players to get more Victory Royales, but this heal-off strategy just made it to the top of the list for many.

