Fortnite player discovers Reboot Vans' well-kept secret, community left stunned

Fortnite is well-known in the gaming community for its surprises and hidden secrets, and every now and then, players discover hidden details that leave the community stunned. In a recent Reddit clip by u/imalonexc, the player stumbled upon a well-kept secret regarding the Rebooy Vans in the game, revealing a game-changing mechanic in Chapter 5 Season 1 that few players knew about.

Reboot Vans were first introduced to Fortnite back in Chapter 1 Season 8. They were a groundbreaking addition to the game, allowing players to bring back their eliminated teammates for another chance.

While Reboot Vans have been functioning as intended since their release, they recently received some updates during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, something that contributed to u/imalonexc's shocking discovery.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's useful discovery involving Reboot Vans

In the Reddit clip, u/imalonexc can be seen in a duo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, clad in the Nolan Chance skin. The player found themselves in a tricky situation with their team eliminated and their Reboot Card in u/imalonexc's inventory. Trying to get their teammate back on the battlefield, the player made their way to a nearby Reboot Van, only to find it occupied by an enemy.

As they rush the Reboot Van and engage in a close-range gunfight with the enemy, u/imalonexc is able to quickly dispatch the enemy, donning the Lynx skin, with a barrage of shots from their Frenzy Auto Shotgun. This left them with the Reboot Van to use after bringing back their teammate.

However, the player was taken aback when they noticed that the reboot progress from the enemy had carried over.

Despite the enemy being eliminated while rebooting their teammate, u/imalonexc was able to continue the rebooting process for their own teammate, with the progress carrying over to their reboot process.

This is due to a Reboot Van progress retention feature that was quietly added to the game with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1.

The Fortnite community reacted to u/imalonexc's discovery with awe. Players expressed how shocking it is to discover such a tiny yet useful detail to the Reboot Vans. Many players expressed how details and secrets like this are a part of Fortnite's charm, with there always being something new to find despite the game being over six years old.

Some of the most notable reactions include:

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/imalonexc from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

The discovery of this hidden Reboot Van feature highlights how intricate and thought-out Fortnite's gameplay mechanics are, with the game continuing to evolve and surprise players despite its age.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!