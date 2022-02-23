Fortnite player dodges shots like Neo from The Matrix, leaves everyone shocked

Fortnite loopers can cross unbelievable moments and have a very low probability of witnessing something like that again. Luckily, such moments are captured on camera or clipped for players to post or update in the community. Such moments can happen based on skill, luck, or even in perfect timing.

Such a moment took place with a looper who had luckily dodged a rail of bullets from opposing players. A Reddit user, by the name CorgiFull, posted the clip. The clip got a lot of recognition from the Reddit community with over 230+ upvotes.

Fortnite looper becomes "Neo" from The Matrix after demonstrating his skills

The whole scenario started as the looper was casually looting in Tilted Towers. The looper was in a Duos public match with his teammate. After looting up and scouting near the clock tower, the looper noticed a build fight just adjacent to him near the hills.

As soon as the opposing duo caught sight of the looper near Clock tower, without hesitation, they started firing. The moment shocked both the opposing duo and the community as the looper started making side-by-side crouching movements that were impossible to predict. The opposing team firing with the MK-7 had missed all their shots despite not being pressurized or contested.

Another detail seen was that even after the looper had sufficient mats to build and cover himself, he dodged the incoming rounds without support. This showed that the player could make this possible purely through his instincts and skills to make a Fortnite moment that is unforgettable.

Does the "The Matrix" exist in Fortnite chapter 3

Yes, indeed, The Matrix exists in Fortnite after the recent collaboration between Matrix and Fortnite. The partnership did not contain any skin cosmetics in the Item Shop, given the community's disappointment.

The Matrix Franchise collaboration consisted of 2 emotes dedicated to the most iconic moves in the Matrix Franchise. These items were included in the "Follow the White Rabbit" bundle that cost only 800 V-Bucks with a discount from the shop.

Can loopers learn how to dodge bullets in Chapter 3?

Players can dodge bullets if they know how their opponent will attack and show their response. Pro Fortnite players can use this strategy to create twisted or zigzag movements to avoid getting shot or taking minimum damage.

There are also various traversal and normal emotes such as the Cartwheel and Backflip used to dodge bullets. Dodging bullets is a hard technique to learn, but it is not impossible to execute if the player in question knows it properly.

